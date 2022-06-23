Missoulian editorial: A solstice-long start to summer

How many towns can stack up the huckleberries like Missoula at the start of summer? When we finally hit the longest days of the year, we pack that solstice with the Missoula Marathon for the athletic types, the Footsteps of Norman Maclean Literary Festival for the thoughtful and bookish, and a surprise visit and audience with world-renowned conservationist Jane Goodall on the University of Montana Oval — and that’s just Sunday. The hills are still green and the rivers have cleared. The volunteers (you know who you are, even if the rest of the world enjoys your work in blissful ignorance) have shown up and made things happen. Now’s the moment to make the rest of the world wonder how we do it so much better.

Speaking of green hills, sprinkle in some huckleberry-flavored knapweed, leafy spurge and Dalmatian toadflax for the flock of Helle Rambouillet sheep munching their way through Missoula’s invasive weed problem. The sheep target the flowering tops of the weeds, leaving the native grasses alone. In the process, they produce Merino wool that becomes the fabric in Montana-based Duckworth performance clothing. That’s a form of value-added up-cycling we need more of.

An Airsoft pellet gun packed with chokecherries to the criminals who’ve been shooting osprey and other raptors in the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys. Charismatic birds of prey like the osprey nesting on Pioneer Log and Timber’s crane in Victor brought people together in celebration of the mating pair’s fidelity and perseverance raising chicks in a rough-and-tumble natural world. Aside from the fact osprey aren’t game animals and have federal protection from harassment, shooting a bird sitting on its nest shows a lack of morals and plain old good sense. Those who torture or kill animals for some sense of twisted fun can’t be trusted with other humans.

A sunkissed bookshelf loaded with huckleberry jam in celebration of the Missoula Public Library making the short list of International Federation of Library Association “Public Library of the Year” competition. Our jewelbox edifice of literacy and community has been recognized as one of the four best new libraries in the world, in rank with innovative institutions in Aarhus, Denmark; Ogre, Latvia; and Ithra, Saudi Arabia. Adjudicators highlighted the public-private partnership that provides land for the library in a swap that will add a new block of modern housing in downtown Missoula, the inspiring floorplan produced by A&E Design and MSR Design, and the imaginatively diverse forms of enlightenment on offer, from traditional paper books to digital media production labs and spectrUM Discovery Center hands-on science tables. Just seeing the Missoula Public Library glowing in the (solstice-short) night sky gives hope.

