Missoulian editorial: Applaud proactive ditch deal

What’s the big deal about a ditch?
As it turns out, a little ditch can pose a major hurdle — or be turned into a major opportunity. Thanks to forward-looking action by the city Public Works director, Missoula is in a position to turn a costly engineering puzzle into a money-saving boon with both short- and long-term public benefits.
The city is looking to buy the Flynn-Lowney irrigation ditch at a total cost of nearly $1 million, including contributions from private funders and other agencies, and working to nail down the many moving parts of this deal in time to meet looming construction deadlines.
The Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co. is asking for $990,000 for the ditch and associated water rights. The Flynn-Lowney Ditch starts by the old Bitterroot Spur railroad bridge at the top of Broadway Island, runs along Mullan Road and crosses beneath the Walmart parking lot before eventually ending at the Missoula International Airport’s easternmost runways.
The largely open land between the airport and Reserve Street is a hot area for new development. The Mullan BUILD project and millions of dollars in federal grants are in place help guide that development, as the Sx͏ʷtpqyen (S-wh-tip-KAYN) Area alone is projected to add as many as 17,000 more residents in the coming decades. Missoula is looking at how to extend public infrastructure, including water and sewer, and provide emergency services, including a requested new fire station, to these new residences and businesses. It is also working with other agencies and organizations to address some much-needed river restoration.
The water rights that come with the Flynn-Lowney Ditch cover 40 cubic feet of water per second, and the farmers who use that water for their crops only draw about 4 cfs. Unused water goes back to the Clark Fork River, which needs every extra drop it can get during drought-prone seasons.
To save trout from being trapped and dying in the ditch Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists had been studying the feasibility of installing an expensive fish screen. The agency has offered to use $125,000 in Future Fisheries grant funding to help the city buy the ditch so they won’t have to buy a screen.
Trout Unlimited is helping to raise private funding to help close a $140,000 gap, and the city is working with Clark Fork Coalition on a deal that would allow that organization to cover the costs of the water rights.
If the ditch is left as-is, it will only cost the city money. It contains dozens of underground culverts and more than a few safety hazards; closing the ditch would allow simplified upgrades to Mullan Road and do away with the need for ditch crossings. It would also eliminate the need to buy expensive new culverts, as well as help streamline housing development plans and ease easement headaches.
The city could put these precious public dollars to better use mitigating an erosion problem and improving river flow near a well-used boat ramp near downtown Missoula.
Missoula has City Public Works Director Jeremy Keene to thank for identifying a source of unnecessary complexity and cost, coming up with a potential solution, and being proactive in cold-calling the Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co. about selling the ditch.
To echo the sentiments of Trout Unlimited project manager Rob Roberts, “It’s rare that a project makes economic sense, keeps fish in the river and makes good social improvements.” Rare, and deserving of recognition.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.