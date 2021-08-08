Missoulian editorial: Applaud proactive ditch deal

The water rights that come with the Flynn-Lowney Ditch cover 40 cubic feet of water per second, and the farmers who use that water for their crops only draw about 4 cfs. Unused water goes back to the Clark Fork River, which needs every extra drop it can get during drought-prone seasons.

To save trout from being trapped and dying in the ditch Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists had been studying the feasibility of installing an expensive fish screen. The agency has offered to use $125,000 in Future Fisheries grant funding to help the city buy the ditch so they won’t have to buy a screen.

Trout Unlimited is helping to raise private funding to help close a $140,000 gap, and the city is working with Clark Fork Coalition on a deal that would allow that organization to cover the costs of the water rights.

If the ditch is left as-is, it will only cost the city money. It contains dozens of underground culverts and more than a few safety hazards; closing the ditch would allow simplified upgrades to Mullan Road and do away with the need for ditch crossings. It would also eliminate the need to buy expensive new culverts, as well as help streamline housing development plans and ease easement headaches.