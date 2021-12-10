Missoulian editorial: Arntzen should start doing her job

Frustration among Montana educators with state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen boiled over last week.

School superintendents in 12 districts around the state expressed their displeasure with Arntzen’s leadership — or lack thereof — in two letters sent to the Office of Public Instruction.

“… We express no confidence in your performance as Montana’s chief public education officer,” wrote eight superintendents of AA school districts, who are responsible for 64,000 students, or nearly 45% of the state’s public schools enrollment.

Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson is one of the authors. The others are Greg Upham (Billings), Godfrey Saunders (Belgrade), Casey Bertram (Bozeman), Thomas Moore (Great Falls), Judy Jonart (Butte), Micah Hill (Kalispell) and Rex Weltz (Helena).

“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” they wrote.

The other letter, citing similar concerns, is signed by four county school superintendents — Erin Lipkind (Missoula County), Cathy Maloney (Butte-Silver Bow), Susan Beley (Wheatland) and Susan Metcalf (Sweet Grass).

"It is time we voice our dissent," they wrote.

“In our positions, we serve the smallest, most rural schools in our state and due to the lack of support from the elected head of education in the state of Montana, our rural schools are suffering,” they continued.

The Missoulian has had the strong sense, viewing school matters from the outside, that Arntzen is more interested in pursuing a political agenda than in actually running her department.

We particularly abhor her efforts to undermine elected school board trustees and fight their measures to control the spread of COVID in classrooms.

The superintendents, who work hard every day to educate our children, confirm our suspicions — though they take pains to say their concerns are about her leadership, not her politics.

We believe, however, that her leadership and her politics are inseparable, and that the latter has no place in our classrooms.

We and the superintendents were both appalled at Arntzen’s participation in an early November meeting at a Missoula church, billed as a parental rights discussion, in which a comment was made — supposedly in jest — about shooting superintendents over disagreements about mask policies.

“To have someone at a political rally you attended ‘joke’ that we should be shot because of the professional roles we play shook and outraged us,” the eight AA superintendents wrote. “We realize you attempted to distance yourself from those comments, but this was not the first time you participated in an event that vilified public educators.”

At that same meeting, Arntzen announced that her office was in the process of creating an administrative rule that would allow parents to opt out of certain school board policies. The superintendents in the letter call the proposed rule “likely unconstitutional” and fear that it could allow students to declare themselves exempt from lessons, tests and grades.

The educators go on to describe a litany of other issues, including a reported 90 percent staff turnover rate in the Office of Public Instruction that has made it almost impossible to process licenses and perform other routine business.

If Arntzen has the time to travel around the state stirring up politically motivated animus against school district policies, we suggest that time would be better spent getting her department’s administrative ship in order and finding ways to support — not undermine — public school educators.

There’s a reason school boards are elected locally. Local voters, not state politicians in Helena, should decide what is best for our schools.

Give our superintendents and school boards the tools and resources they need to do their jobs, and get out of the way.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

Read the letters

Eight AA superintendents: go.missoulian.com/arntzen

Four county superintendents: go.missoulian.com/arntzen2

