It’s rarely a good thing to pat one’s own back. However, we’re sending some huckleberry muffins to journalists Larry Mayer and Chase Doak in Billings for letting us all know what a Chinese spy balloon looks like. On Tuesday, they applied their professional curiosity and camera gear to alert the world to the odd orb over Montana. Since then, we’ve learned from U.S. Military analysts that at least one other balloon has floated through U.S. airspace during President Biden’s watch, while at least four got in while President Trump was busy trying to get Mexico to pay for a border wall. A fair amount of federal finger-pointing has failed to explain why nobody noticed those previous overflights (overfloats?) until the mainstream news media pointed them out.

But here in Montana, it brought to mind the 1945 Fu-Go balloon bombs the Japanese floated over the Pacific Ocean with intent to set North American forests on fire during World War II. The Japanese launched about 9,300 Fu-Gos. Only one of them had a notable effect, killing six picnickers in Oregon who found one on May 5, 1945. They were unaware of the danger because the U.S. Government had asked the news media to self-censor reports of the balloons to keep the Japanese from learning if their tactic worked. After the Oregon deaths, the government reversed course and started warning people about the danger.

Something else floating through mainstream media is the kerfuffle over Sen. Steve Daines getting his Twitter account shut down on Tuesday. Twitter’s internal monitors temporarily blocked Daines’ account for displaying “graphic violence” when he used a photo of himself and his wife posing next to a pronghorn they’d shot as his profile picture. Fellow Sen. Ted Cruz posted a mugshot on his own Twitter feed of Daines holding the photo, with the hashtag #freestevedaines. Daines said (on Twitter) that a call to Twitter’s Chief Twit Elon Musk got the problem resolved. We’d like to send Musk a chokecherry pie to share with his review board, and anyone else who uses a position of power to censor someone else’s way of life or cultural values.