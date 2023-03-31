Newspapers produce a lot of anniversary coverage. Sometimes that indicates a slow news day. Recycling the scrapbook takes less effort than forecasting the future. But in a world that keeps growing in complexity while reviving past controversies, a look in the rearview mirror can be instructive.

Sometimes the look back can’t be distinguished from the view ahead. We take a self-owned chokecherry for being a day late publishing reports of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27. Several readers let us know their assumption that Americans are so numb to the slaughter of children by fellow Americans with assault rifles, that we just quit caring. At least 57 people have been killed and 133 injured in 38 mass shootings — just in March 2023 (this number subject to change by publication time). In fact, the Missoulian's national coverage of the Nashville incident was getting updated so frequently that evening, a wrong page got sent to the press. If anything, that makes the readers’ point poke deeper. A classic tactic in information con jobs is to overload the audience with choices and decisions, until everyone quits paying attention. Then the folks who depend on business as usual can keep making their money and ignoring their debts.

Missoula must contemplate another dose of historic chokecherries in memory of the 30th anniversary of an arson fire that nearly destroyed the Blue Mountain Clinic, on March 29, 1993. The women’s health care clinic, which has provided abortions since 1977, rose from its own ashes because of the community support it had developed. Dragging people’s private medical and spiritual background into the political arena is a rabble-rouser’s version of a methamphetamine binge: Everyone gets energized, aggressive, addicted and in the long term, useless. Almost every religious tradition on the planet has a non-violent tool to oppose what it can’t accept — it shuns the activity and does its best to encourage alternatives. Those that insist on attacking their opponents, through violence or persecution, show they’re more concerned with winning power than saving lives.

For gardeners, spring means time for new plantings and renewal. Some things grow on much longer timescales. Fifteen years ago, Missoulians celebrated the removal of Milltown Dam and the inception of Milltown State Park. Seedlings that had been buried under hundreds of thousands of tons of toxic sediment for a century started to sprout from the new Clark Fork River floodplain. A backwater slough suitable for invasive pike turned into a free-flowing trout palace that now attracts around 100,000 visitors a year — most of whom float through during the months of July and August. Others enjoy the public amenities of floodplain trails, confluence floater access and Black Bridge picnic grounds and interpretative displays. Still to come are improved access to the Bonner Learning Park upstream of the confluence and the Blackfoot River frontage across from the KettleHouse Amphitheater (where another diversion dam got removed in the same cleanup that eliminated Milltown Dam). Now beavers are building their own dams in the floodplain, to the benefit of many other kinds of wildlife. About the only thing that’s not growing there is huckleberries, so bring your own slice of pie and celebrate far-sighted success.