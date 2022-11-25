Missoulian editorial: Billions of huckleberrries

It may seem a bad time to encourage competition among billionaires, as the world’s richest man seems determined to set $44 billion on fire in a social media dumpster. And we’re not encouraging divorce or one-upping the ex. But we’re happy to set out huckleberry treats for Jeff Bezos as he enters the Philanthropy Phriday scoreboard by donating $2.5 million to the Missoula YWCA Housing Program. His Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has provided more than $520 million to organizations around the nation, creating nonprofit schools and supporting housing programs. In Missoula, the YWCA will put the money to work assisting children and expectant mothers who are at risk of losing safe and stable housing. It will also go to help people dealing with mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence issues. The Bezos Earth Fund also pitched in to support the federal America the Beautiful Challenge that’s supporting buffalo reintroduction on Native American reservations across Montana as well as invasive species control in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. And the Bezos Family Foundation put $5.3 million toward the Ihduwiyayapi Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education fund delivered through the American Indian College Fund and tribal colleges on the Blackfeet and Rocky Boy reservations. That’s a great way to catch up to his former wife, MacKenzie Scott, who has already pledged to give away about $14 billion after divorcing the Amazon founder in 2019. Scott presented a significant donation to Blackfeet Community College in 2021. Maybe Bill Gates should give Elon a tweet…