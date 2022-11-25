Missoulian editorial: Billions of huckleberrries

It may seem a bad time to encourage competition among billionaires, as the world’s richest man seems determined to set $44 billion on fire in a social media dumpster. And we’re not encouraging divorce or one-upping the ex. But we’re happy to set out huckleberry treats for Jeff Bezos as he enters the Philanthropy Phriday scoreboard by donating $2.5 million to the Missoula YWCA Housing Program. His Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has provided more than $520 million to organizations around the nation, creating nonprofit schools and supporting housing programs. In Missoula, the YWCA will put the money to work assisting children and expectant mothers who are at risk of losing safe and stable housing. It will also go to help people dealing with mental health, substance abuse and domestic violence issues. The Bezos Earth Fund also pitched in to support the federal America the Beautiful Challenge that’s supporting buffalo reintroduction on Native American reservations across Montana as well as invasive species control in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. And the Bezos Family Foundation put $5.3 million toward the Ihduwiyayapi Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education fund delivered through the American Indian College Fund and tribal colleges on the Blackfeet and Rocky Boy reservations. That’s a great way to catch up to his former wife, MacKenzie Scott, who has already pledged to give away about $14 billion after divorcing the Amazon founder in 2019. Scott presented a significant donation to Blackfeet Community College in 2021. Maybe Bill Gates should give Elon a tweet…
At the far opposite end of billionaires and their problems are the people who make the world better just by showing up. We send a huckleberry pie to the Missoula County District Court Clerk’s office to honor the retirement of Shirley Faust at the end of this month. Faust is about to wind up the current record for longest-serving elected official in the county, having held the post 20 years. When lawyers and judges talk about legal precedent, the only way they know what they’re talking about is because people like Faust kept the transcripts and the rulings of all those past cases in a way others could find and research. It’s an esoteric species of library — a trove of packed shelves holding decisions and testimony, wedding licenses and juror records, and a pile of Missoula County history stretching back to hand-written notes from 1865. Missoulians may also recall meeting Faust as an ever-patient and welcoming volunteer at precinct voting places on election days. We trust the Missoula County commissioners will pick a worthy interim replacement. We just hope that person won’t be too intimidated by the size of the shoes left to fill.