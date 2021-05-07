Missoulian editorial: Blackfeet donate to neighbors

A generous surplus of huckleberries to the Blackfeet Tribe for donating about 1,000 extra COVID-19 vaccines to our northern neighbors in Alberta, Canada. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of First Nations members drove for hours to the border in hopes of receiving one of the doses. On the Blackfeet Reservation, an impressive 95% of eligible residents have been fully immunized. In the United States overall, the rate is about 30% of adults. In Canada, only about 3% of those eligible have been fully immunized.

Fully employed chokecherries to Gov. Greg Gianforte’s decision to end Montana’s participation in a federal unemployment program meant to help bridge the financial gaps for those who lost their job due to pandemic-related factors. At the same time, he announced a return-to-work bonus program that will use federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide one-time payments of $1,200 to individuals who “complete at least four paid weeks of work.” The bonus program may indeed be a good incentive for those on the fence about returning to work. It could help cover child care costs, for instance, or make up for uncertain hours as businesses slowly return to full services. However, taking away the federal support shorts a lot of Montanans who, through no fault of their own, are struggling to find a job that matches their skills and pays enough to support a family.