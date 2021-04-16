Missoulian editorial: Blackfeet Tribe's COVID measures prove effective

Abundantly cautious huckleberries to the Missoula City-County Health Department, which joined other counties in Montana and throughout the United States in announcing it would suspend use of one of the vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is being halted due to concerns it may be tied to six cases of blood clots — out of more than 6.8 million doses given so far. Although Montanans face greater risk of being attacked by a bear than of developing vaccine-caused complications, the cautious calls made by public health officials show they are taking all credible concerns, even slight ones, very seriously. Meanwhile, the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer both remain available — and strongly recommended.