Effectively protected huckleberries to the Blackfeet Tribe, whose health orders helped flatten the rate of COVID-19 cases on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and allowed the return of public travel in short order. The tribe was among the first in Montana to enact stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in a concerted push to protect vulnerable elders — and a recent Centers for Disease Control Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report shows the measures worked. Other communities in the state that have been reluctant to embrace similar health policies, even as the number of COVID-19 infections soared in their counties, ought to heed the lesson here.
Fully employed chokecherries to the pressure felt by many small businesses struggling to hire more staff as restrictions are lifted and the economy gradually rebounds. Local bakery and neighborhood store owners recently shared their frustrations as they try to return to pre-pandemic business short-handed. The problem is that they can’t offer higher wages without hiking prices beyond what customers are willing to pay. With applications for open jobs barely trickling in and new hires even scarcer, many business owners are working overtime with a skeleton crew just to keep up with current demand.
Nationally promoted local huckleberries to rumors that Tracy Stone-Manning, well known in Missoula for her years of environmental advocacy, may be nominated to lead the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Stone-Manning was the executive director of the Missoula-based Clark Fork Coalition before serving as a senior aide to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and going on to become chief of staff for former Gov. Steve Bullock. She has also acted as director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and now handles conservation and public lands issues for the National Wildlife Federation.
Charred chokecherries to the fire that burned a small portion of an emergency winter shelter office on Johnson Street, damaging some outdoor equipment that had been donated to the facility. It’s a good thing no one was hurt, but the loss of tents and camping gear is sorely felt among those who depend on such gear to survive often-frosty spring temperatures. To help replace the gear or support the shelter in other ways, visit thepoverellocenter.org/donate.
Abundantly cautious huckleberries to the Missoula City-County Health Department, which joined other counties in Montana and throughout the United States in announcing it would suspend use of one of the vaccines for COVID-19. The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is being halted due to concerns it may be tied to six cases of blood clots — out of more than 6.8 million doses given so far. Although Montanans face greater risk of being attacked by a bear than of developing vaccine-caused complications, the cautious calls made by public health officials show they are taking all credible concerns, even slight ones, very seriously. Meanwhile, the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer both remain available — and strongly recommended.
