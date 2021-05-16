Missoulian editorial: Board of Regents must not allow firearms on university campuses

The Montana Board of Regents, at a public meeting last week, heard from many people alarmed by the seeming acceptance of guns on Montana University System campuses.
But just imagine all the people the regents didn’t hear from. All the potential students who will enroll in a safer university outside Montana. All the alumni weighing whether to withdraw financial support from their cherished alma mater. All the educators and staff who will take their talents elsewhere, rather than run the risks of a firearms-filled workplace.
The listening session focused on draft policy recommendations made in response to a new state law, House Bill 102, signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte in February. Also known as the “campus carry bill,” it forces the university system to accept firearms on campus and in campus housing. It applies to students, employees, vendors and visitors, so long as the person is at least 18 years old and otherwise eligible to possess a firearm under state or federal law.
Thanks to an amendment reportedly requested by regents, the new law specifies that “minimum safety and training requirements” must also be met. The draft policy notes that a concealed weapons permit will meet this requirement, as well as certain other official hunter education, firearms safety and law enforcement training courses.
The policy also spells out that guns will still not be permitted at any event on campus where alcohol is being served, or in child care or health care centers, or in “high hazard” areas such as labs with sensitive materials. Firearms must be kept secured when not in their owner’s possession and concealed when they are. People will not be allowed to fire their gun, or even remove it from their gun case or holster, except in self-defense. It should go without saying that a person may not point a gun at another person, but the new policy has to say it anyway.
It also says a campus “may” establish “secure hearing rooms where firearms and ammunition are restricted as needed to conduct hearings or disciplinary proceedings.” Campus police and local law enforcement will be charged with handing any violations, but students and employees may face disciplinary actions from their university as well, up to expulsion or termination of employment.
The changes represent a complete reversal of longstanding MUS policy prohibiting firearms, and if adopted, promise to usher in a dangerous new era. Hundreds of concerned members of the public attended the regents’ listening session virtually, with nearly 75 providing up to 90 seconds of comment each. Those comments ran more than 10 to 1 against the adoption of the new policy, with many urging regents to challenge the new law in court.
These comments came from current and former students, faculty and residents of campus communities with legitimate concerns about the impacts of this new law on public safety. They shared worries about the intimidation factor and stifling of debate that comes with knowing one or both sides might be armed. They spoke about the increased fatality rate associated with ready access to firearms by suicidal individuals, and the increased likelihood of an accidental injury or death.
The regents heard from supporters of the new policy too, but they were far outnumbered by public comments in opposition. It’s deeply unpopular in communities like Missoula, which is home to a flagship university and which has been trying to pass local gun control ordinances to prevent the misuse of firearms by individuals with deadly intent.
Supporters of allowing guns on campus correctly point out that the Second Amendment provides a right to bear arms. But just like every other right enumerated in the Constitution, that right has limitations. Just as it is too dangerous to allow people to shout “fire” in a crowded theater, it is too dangerous to allow people to carry deadly weapons in certain places.
One key point in this controversial debate is that the new law overruns regents’ authority to set their own policies:
“Section 5. Prohibition on infringement of constitutional rights. The board of regents and all university system employees subject to the authority of the board of regents are prohibited from enforcing or coercing compliance with any rule or regulation that diminishes or restricts the rights of the people to keep or bear arms as reserved to them in Article II of the Montana constitution, especially those rights reserved in Article II, sections 4 through 12, notwithstanding any authority of the board of regents under Article X, section 9(2)(a), of the Montana constitution.”
To prevent a likely court challenge, legislators set aside $1 million for the university system to implement HB 102 — but only if the Board of Regents does not file a lawsuit.
MUS authority to set campus policy — and protect campus safety — should not be up for bid. Regents should indeed push back on this new law. The existing policy largely prohibiting firearms on campus does not need an update.
Regents are expected to make a decision on the policy at their next virtual meeting May 26-27. HB 102 is scheduled to take effect on Montana campuses June 1.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.