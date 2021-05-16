Missoulian editorial: Board of Regents must not allow firearms on university campuses

Thanks to an amendment reportedly requested by regents, the new law specifies that “minimum safety and training requirements” must also be met. The draft policy notes that a concealed weapons permit will meet this requirement, as well as certain other official hunter education, firearms safety and law enforcement training courses.

The policy also spells out that guns will still not be permitted at any event on campus where alcohol is being served, or in child care or health care centers, or in “high hazard” areas such as labs with sensitive materials. Firearms must be kept secured when not in their owner’s possession and concealed when they are. People will not be allowed to fire their gun, or even remove it from their gun case or holster, except in self-defense. It should go without saying that a person may not point a gun at another person, but the new policy has to say it anyway.

It also says a campus “may” establish “secure hearing rooms where firearms and ammunition are restricted as needed to conduct hearings or disciplinary proceedings.” Campus police and local law enforcement will be charged with handing any violations, but students and employees may face disciplinary actions from their university as well, up to expulsion or termination of employment.