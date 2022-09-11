Missoulian editorial: Brace for change

A recent caller wanted to know what had happened to the Missoulian’s TV schedule book.

We explained we had canceled the service due to inability to find a provider who could compile all the different subscription options, streaming services and competing cable company formats at a price we could afford. We’ve offered a new half-page of TV recommendations covering the spectrum of small-screen offerings.

“Do you realize I’ll never be able to find my shows now?” the caller said. “YOU BASTARDS!”

And she hung up.

Well, once more unto the breach, dear friends. Now we’re changing the comics, puzzles and advice columns.

The hard economic facts within the Lee Enterprises chain of newspapers are these: Every week, our page designers have been putting together more than 1,200 custom pages of comics and puzzles for 74 individual newspapers. We would rather invest those work hours and resources into newsgathering.

So we have renegotiated deals with the syndication services that provide those features. And we have standardized the results. Our regional design centers will now produce 30 to 40 versions of the comics section a week.

Each day from Monday to Saturday, you’ll see a half-page of comics and a half-page of puzzles in the paper. We kept your old favorites, from Garfield to Pearls Before Swine. Ask Amy will lend her advice, but you will no longer see Dear Abby in the paper.

On Sundays, you’ll still receive four pages of color comics, though some of the individual strips have changed. There will be a full page of puzzles.

Six days a week, you’ll find an extra page of comics in the E-edition. On Sundays, you’ll find four extra comics page there. That’s twice as many comics as we offered before. You can access the E-edition by clicking on the button at the top right of missoulian.com, or directly at https://missoulian.com/eedition/.

While there will be fewer comics and puzzles in the printed edition of the newspaper, you can now access hundreds more comics and dozens more puzzles on our digital platform.

If you haven’t visited our E-edition yet, it will look familiar to you. The pages look just like the printed newspaper, but you can easily change the type size to suit your needs. You can also click from there to missoulian.com for the latest news, sports and entertainment.

Subscribers will now have access to 496 daily comics, about 35 digital puzzles and about 15 columnists, including Dear Abby and Miss Manners, on missoulian.com through the “GoComics” platform. You can see your old favorites, like Calvin and Hobbes, or funny strips you might not know yet, like Breaking Cat News.

Print subscribers already have full access to the E-edition and website. If you haven’t done so already, just create an account at missoulian.com/users/login.

Print readers will find new content six days a week in the newspaper as well, including a half-page of entertainment news and a half-page of lifestyle features. We added a column focused on emotional health. Horoscopes and Today in History will be there every day, although in different locations.

We’re also committed to delivering content when and where people read it most, which increasingly is on digital platforms from mobile phones to laptops. To do this, we must master new ways to deliver news and sports beyond the traditional printed newspaper.

We’re putting our resources into supporting reporters, editors and photographers who create local content. These changes to some longstanding features in the printed paper will help us do that.

A while back, we in the newsroom used to refer to ourselves as “ink-stained wretches.” We regulated our internal clocks by the rumble of the press rolling. Our morning coffee didn’t taste right without a “dead-tree paper” on the kitchen table.

We no longer have that barrel of ink here in Missoula, or that press. But we do have that newsroom, full of reporters who fan out every day to find the most important information needed to get through the day. As painful and frustrating as these changes feel, they make doing that daily reporting possible.