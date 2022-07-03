Missoulian editorial: Buffalo huckleberry day

Buffalo berries, service berries and huckleberries all go into traditional soup recipes for Blackfeet Indian gathering — assuming you have the buffalo to add in. Last week the Iinnii Initiative celebrated its third annual summer Iinnii Days at the Buffalo Spirit Hills outside of Browning. Thanks to persistent effort, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation now has about 700 bison grazing on the rolling hills east of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier National Park. Dozens of people from across the country got to see the two-hour scramble that turns a thousand-pound animal into a wealth of food, medicinal supplies, building material, spiritual resources and community knowledge. The soup can even include some chokecherries, but they’re for flavor, not editorial comment.

The chokecherries instead go to at least three tourists in Yellowstone National Park who’ve got themselves gored last week getting too close to bison. Some internet wag has already posted video of a buffalo sporting a pair of (digitally created) running human figures on its shoulder, like notches in a gun belt. As our friends and relatives come pouring in for their summer vacations, please remind them our search-and-rescue resources have already taken a pretty deep cut after we broke the northern half of Yellowstone National Park with a spring flood. Perhaps a summer free of idiots in the Lamar Valley will help mend relations with our terraforming megafauna.

And we wouldn’t mind jamming a few handfuls of chokecherries into the ears of the Montana Public Service Commission and its Chairman Jim Brown, for pushing new rules “tightening up participation” of the public in their discussions. Given the commission’s woeful record of treating its own members with civility, we recommend a serious perusal of their job titles — especially the “Public Service” part.

The glowing, reddish-purple hue of a ripe huckleberry highlights any great Fourth of July fireworks display — but you really need the professional pyrotechnics to produce it. The tradition of backyard blasting on Independence Day has a long and treasured place in Montana. But so does caring for animals — especially dogs and horses — that consider our explosive enthusiasm close to child abuse. We also see no value, patriotic or economic, in starting the 2022 fire-and-smoke season early. So please be a huckleberry and celebrate our national heritage without burning it down.

And a newspaper cone full of huckleberries to the Missoulian’s education reporter Skylar Rispens, photographer Ben Allen Smith, sports reporter Bill Speltz and the University of Montana’s Native News student reporters for landing first-place awards at the 2022 Montana Newspaper Association annual convention. Outdoors/Natural Resources reporter Joshua Murdock just joined the Missoulian after posting up 11 first-places in the weekly newspaper division with the Boulder Monitor. New Ravalli Republic Associate Editor Jess Abell brought home a stack of lumber (first place awards come on plaques) for her design work making Territory pages look fantastic. And retiring Ravalli Republic Associate Editor Perry Backus left the office with four more firsts on top of a towering pile of honors built over a 30-year journalism career.

