Missoulian editorial: Carbonated huckleberries

Ever since it came on the scene about a decade ago, the idea of biochar has struggled to win understanding — let alone support — from the woods world. Its basic description confounds: Take a tree full of naturally isolated carbon, burn it, and then do something with the resulting charcoal. If the goal is to reduce carbon pollution, that seems like going backwards. But the logic of the Carbonator actually does show a path forward when you consider how much of a certain kind of wood grows in Montana forests. That’s super-dense stands of lodgepole and Douglas fir that have re-covered hillsides we clear-cut a couple generations ago. Those trees have packed up to 3,000 trunks per acre in places where the ground can effectively support 300. And each of those trees is too skinny to produce a 2x4, let alone support a logging industry. In other words, the wood can’t pay its way out of the woods.

Such stands don’t resemble the open forests Native Americans maintained before the 20th century, and they don’t provide much functional habitat for wildlife of today. Eventually they will fall to fire or insect infestation, and we could wait for those natural processes to resolve the imbalanced present situation. An international review released Wednesday shows only 26 of 193 nations have followed through on their commitments to control carbon emissions and mitigate global warming. The World Resource Institute found the pledges by those countries might amount to a 7% reduction of global greenhouse gas production from 2019 levels. It will take an effort six times that size to prevent global warming of more than 1.5 degrees C by 2030.

Biochar hasn’t proven itself a viable tool to the carbon reduction challenge. But it might, and the only way we’ll find out is by trying. To that effort, we award a hillside covered with huckleberries to the forward thinkers out there seeking solutions.

It’s with equal uncertainty we consider the fate of Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site. A wide-ranging review of responses to homelessness from Spokane to Billings shows Missoula far from the only place where houseless people seek help and shelter. It also showed Missoulians have been both active and innovative in ways other communities might copy. The fact that Kalispell has an almost identical number of people living on the street as Missoula, with half this city’s population, buries the assumption that people in need flock to liberal rather than conservative towns.

One of Missoula’s innovations was the Authorized Camp Site — a place where people living in tents or tarps along the Clark Fork River or other nooks and crannies of isolation could gain a measure of personal security and access to help while seeking more solid circumstances. The idea has its genesis in desperation, as the threats of a brutal winter and pandemic-driven disruption hobbled more traditional social services. Missoula city officials make legitimate points that providing a tent site without running water, sewer or electricity isn’t safe or sustainable. The people who’ve lived there counter that any step up is a good step, and they’ve demonstrated ways to leverage the little bit of succor provided by the camping site to strengthen their own community — like banding together to get a portable generator for electricity needs not provided by the site managers.

The decision to close the Authorized Camp Site just before winter leaves the taste of chokecherries in our mouth. It’s bitter and hard to swallow, and begs for a better option. We wish we had one. But the problem of homelessness will not go away unless we keep trying.