Missoulian Editorial: Cheer a beer, cheer a vote

Here’s a fresh-filled growler of huckleberries to the pioneers of the Myrtle Street KettleHouse Brewing taproom, who’ve provided a community gathering place for 27 years that helped found Missoula’s craft-beer culture as well as its Hip Strip vibe and mold-breaking social scene. A confounding quirk in Montana’s liquor license laws has prevented owner Tim O’Leary from using his deceased mother’s liquor license, even though they were business partners. There isn’t enough space to confront all the incongruities of state booze management. But we’ll spill plenty of huckleberry-flavored ink in favor of O’Leary’s plan to give first dibs on buying the place to his current and former employees. The Cold Smoke they save could be our own.

An all-day, chokecherry-flavored lollipop to everyone who thinks dedicating five hours to a meeting on a housing development is a good way to solve problems. Somewhere between offering infinite access to public expression and ultimate decision-making efficiency must be a Goldilocks just-right timeframe. Five hours ain’t it, especially given the line of other pressing issues we want our elected and appointed leaders to attend to. While we wouldn’t want to require the speed-chess clock management demanded of federal Appeals Court judges (go watch them next time they hear arguments at the University of Montana Law School — brutal), enduring every repetitive strand of spaghetti that might get thrown up in hopes of sticking to a planning bureaucrat isn’t any better. A former Missoula deputy county attorney once offered the “11 p.m. Rule,” which warned that any government decision made after 11 p.m. was bad. Rushed decisions carry equal risks. Good decisions shouldn’t be held hostage to either extreme.

A bright yellow school bus full of chokecherries to Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen for pleading “no contest” to illegally passing a school bus while it was picking up children with its lights flashing and warning signs flared. If Arntzen was innocent, she deserves to make her case. A no-contest plea implies she can’t be bothered responding to the charge, other than to pay a $135 fine (reduced from a potential $535). If she treats her civic responsibilities so dismissively, we tremble to think how she’s handling her elected duties. We all make mistakes. This one could have been tragic. A real leader would have used this as a teachable moment.

Properly stamped and sealed huckleberries to 18% of Montana’s 743,000 registered voters who’ve already mailed in their ballots for the June 7 primary election. Almost two-thirds of Montana’s voters requested mail ballots, demonstrating a deep trust and respect for an election system that’s served them well for years. Let’s hope those who still cling to conspiracy theories that their fellow American citizens are power-crazed pedophiles using ballot boxes to take over the world will see who their armchair terrorist tactics really hurt — our senior citizens, clock-punchers, long-distance workers, and everyone else who has earned access to the most important lever of representative government.

