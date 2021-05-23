Missoulian editorial: Child care is key to real economic recovery

Like nearly every other family in Missoula, Ashley Ostheimer Hilliard, her husband and their four children had their lives upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Securing quality, affordable child care was already a challenge for local parents — and a rising concern for employers throughout Montana. When COVID-19 concerns shut down schools and closed businesses, including the hospital kitchen where her husband worked, Ostheimer Hilliard, whose children range in age from 18 months to 12 years old, had to piece together a constantly evolving schedule to cover her part-time studies and part-time work hours, her husband’s new shift and their children’s schooling and child care needs.

Eventually, her husband opted to stay at home full time to provide care for their children while Ostheimer Hilliard started working full time to make up for the loss of income. Now, with the coronavirus threat receding, her husband has found a new job with a schedule that does not overlap with her own work hours; this way, they don’t have to regularly rely on outside child care.

Especially for families with more than one child, child care costs can quickly add up. “It can cost more than a mortgage,” Ostheimer Hilliard noted. “The monthly average is more than the monthly costs of grad school.”