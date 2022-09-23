Missoulian editorial: Choke off the legal spending

When you campaign against wasteful government spending, you shouldn’t run up a $1.2 million legal bill defending actions your own government warned you not to do. Especially when your own government only budgeted $100,000 for such expenses. So we offer at least 1.2 million chokecherries to Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobson, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana legislators who together approved a slate of laws hobbling voter services in the state. These included eliminating election-day voter registration, requiring special identification from college student voters and limiting the ability of Montanans to assist others in delivering ballots.

We’ll send a few more bushels of chokecherries to Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who opted to let the Secretary of State’s office depend on private attorneys instead of providing defense from his state stable. Perhaps he was too busy suing President Joe Biden over firearms regulations, school lunch policies, child immigration, and Donald Trump’s hoarding of classified state secrets in his Florida closet. We’re looking forward to see the bills and results from all that legal work on behalf of Montana taxpayers. And Knudsen might want to spare a staff attorney or two to help the Department of Public Health and Human Services follow a judge’s orders to stop using a birth certificate rule that the court had suspended. As the judge noted DPHHS’s claims of confusion regarding his order were “demonstrably ridiculous,” that job shouldn’t take too many billable minutes.

We’d like to save the huckleberries for hungry bears at this time of year, but we’re happy to share a bush or two with Bob and Jeanne Summerfield of Alberton for their Bear Smart efforts at protecting fruit trees. A family group of black bears have been raiding the Summerfield’s family orchard, doing a lot of permanent damage to the branches in the process. The humans have responded by seeking community help setting up an electric fence around the 3-acre plot, which has been proven highly effective at keeping ursine raiders away. Bob Summerfield should know — he’s a retired U.S. Forest Service grizzly bear habitat coordinator and biologist. In a sad update to Missoulian reporter Joshua Murdock’s story about the Summerfield’s fencing project, a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed one of the suspect bear cubs on Wednesday in a tree by the Alberton post office. We’ve also received work that some residents along nearby Houle Creek Road think it’s OK to leave their roadside trash cans unattended all week (letting other neighbors pick up after the regular bear raids) because they don’t want bears on their property. It’s the responsibility of each resident of bear country (and nowadays, everywhere in western Montana is bear country) to keep human food and trash out of bears’ reach. Huck’le up, folks.