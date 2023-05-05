It might seem like a punk stunt to ban Montana’s state press corps from taking notes in the Legislature just as all the last-minute bills got voted on.

Or it might be a chokecherry example of Montana’s supermajority leadership aping a national and international trend of flexing on any institution or organization that calls its bluff. And to be clear: that is the role of the press — to make all the players show their cards and prove they’re playing a fair game with the public.

The state Republican leadership may feel a bit stung by the widespread interest in its governing style. They’d better get used to it. The consensus of national political consultants from Reince Priebus (former Republican National Committee chair) to Tom Perez (former Democratic National Committee chair) was that Montana will likely be among the top three 2024 Senate races for campaign spending and attention.

And the people who know them best are the reporters who spent the past four months watching their behavior in Helena. Declaring a “no-notes” rule on the last day of committee work (applying only to journalists) was like ordering the basketball referees to tie their shoelaces together in the championship game, just because you own the gym.

And it echoes a bigger trend, coincidently on the week journalists acknowledge the 30th annual World Press Freedom Day.

Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index released this week rated the conditions for journalism in 180 nations. Seven out of 10 ranked “bad.” The United States, origin of the constitutional protection for Freedom of the Press, slipped a notch to 45th on the list, squarely in the “problematic” category. RWB attributed that to the “sharp rise in attacks on public confidence in the media and actions that threaten press freedom by private and public institutions,” according to the Society for Professional Journalists.

In Russia, the Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich is staring down a 20-year prison term for reporting on the Russian economy, which Vladimir Putin apparently considers “espionage.” It’s not a bluff. Russian journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza was recently sentenced to 25 years for “political activism” while hundreds of fellow reporters had to flee Russia after their nation launched a “special military operation,” otherwise known as “war” on neighboring Ukraine last year. Calling the unprovoked incursion of hundreds of thousands of army troops against civilian targets a “war” is a criminal offense in some places.

In China, Dong Yuyu has been detained for a year awaiting unspecified “espionage charges” for meeting publicly with diplomats and journalists from other nations. The reporter for the Chinese Communist Party-affiliated Gaungming Daily editorial department was deemed an agent of “foreign interference.”

Those are the well-known reporter targets. Other journalists from other countries take the same risks for public service without anything close to those resources or traditions.

For example, the government of Guatemala is using its power to jail elPeriódico publisher José Rubén Zamora and clamp down that newspaper. He’s one of 363 journalists detained or jailed in 2022.

We send a huckleberry of hope to those willing to stand before the powerful with no shield but a notebook. Freedom dies everywhere those notebooks disappear.