The parent of a 14-year-old freshman at Hellgate High School sent a one-word text: Nightmare.

She’d just learned that her son and the rest of the 1,300 students and staff were in lockdown as Missoula law enforcement responded to an active-shooter threat. Everybody from city police to U.S. Marshals leapt into defensive positions around and inside the school campus. They brought the Bearcat — the Army-surplus urban assault vehicle designed for combating enemies with military-grade weapons. After three hours of watching armed officers outside every classroom window, Hellgate arranged an “organized evacuation” to dismiss for the day. Every other public school in Missoula had endured a “soft perimeter lock-in” where teachers did their best to pretend it was normal to cancel recess and keep everyone inside.

To the teachers, staff and officers who showed professionalism and resilience when most needed, take a huckleberry bow. To the perpetrators of this threat, suck on the chokecherries of consequence. Whether this was a true catastrophe averted or just the 21st century of a fire-alarm prank, education and lives got damaged on Wednesday.

To paraphrase the old crisis-management quip, any Hellgate student who learned anything academic on Wednesday obviously didn’t know what was going on.

Neither, apparently has anyone in the Legislature, which spent uncounted hours this session debating the academic threats posed by transgender students using bathrooms or joining sports teams, the criminal potential of librarians who might display “obscene” books on their shelves, and the constitutional crisis permitting university officials to regulate guns on college campuses without legislative permission. Meanwhile, local school districts are turning to local taxpayers to pay for school resource officers, because that apparently hasn’t attracted interest in Helena.

Every immature and unprepared student knows the temptation to pull a fire alarm just before test time. No schooling gets done when everyone’s running around and the sirens are blaring. Neither does any useful legislation.