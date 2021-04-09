Missoulian editorial: Civil settlement sends important message to trappers

A memorial adorned with huckleberries in honor of Stan Stephen’s long life of public service. Stephens, a former governor of Montana who died earlier this month at the age of 91, leaves behind a striking legacy in public service and in broadcasting. He served with the U.S. Armed Forces Broadcast Network during the Korean War, then developed award-winning radio editorials as co-owner of a station in Havre. He was elected by Havre voters to represent them in the Montana Senate in 1969, then re-elected, eventually serving as majority leader and Senate president over the course of 16 years in the state Senate. He was elected governor in 1988, becoming the first Republican to hold the seat in 20 years, and served one term, opting not to run again due to health problems.