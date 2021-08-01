Missoulian editorial: Clear choice between vaccine or virus

Missoula County passed a grim milestone last week when it marked its 100th death due to COVID-19.
The week before, the local health department confirmed the arrival of an even more contagious variant of the virus, one that’s more resistant to treatment. Positive cases and hospitalizations, after holding at relatively low levels for most of the summer, are on the rise again.
It’s all evidence of what epidemiologists and health experts have been saying all along — the pandemic is not over yet. COVID is still here, and it is still killing people.
Naysayers are already dismissing these disheartening developments as proof that vaccines “don’t work.” This ignores the growing mountain of evidence showing that the vaccines are actually highly effective. The fact is that they do work very well — but only if we use them.
It’s true that no vaccine is 100% foolproof, and the vaccines developed for COVID-19 are no exception. It is still possible to catch the virus after being fully vaccinated, and the effectiveness of the vaccine will gradually decrease over time. However, all the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States have been shown, through clinical trials and now in real-world practice, to prevent the virus and to greatly reduce the severity of symptoms in those who do catch it.
It’s nothing short of a modern miracle that such vaccines exist and are widely available. It’s also amazing to consider the way modern technology has made it possible to track and share important data. We can see, for example, that communities with high vaccination rates tend to have low infection rates. That’s because almost all — 97% — of new cases are among those who still haven’t been vaccinated.
In Montana, less than half the population has been fully vaccinated. Missoula County boasts a slightly better rate, with nearly 57% of local residents having received at least one dose. But in places like Flathead County, the vaccination rate has barely passed 35%. It’s about the same in our neighboring counties of Powell, Sanders and Granite.
So it’s no surprise that in Missoula the current positive test rate is 8%, while in Flathead County, it is approaching 19%.
After all those months of wearing masks and social distancing, all those sacrifices made by so many, and after seeing so much progress made over the past year, it’s been sickening to watch Montana add hundreds of new cases a day.
It’s happening in other places, too. The stories are tragic. People finally changing their minds about getting the vaccine, but only once it’s too late and they are already dying in a hospital bed. People watching loved ones struggle to breathe with the aid of a respirator, having been unsuccessful in convincing them to get vaccinated.
In England, one man who described himself as a vaccine skeptic allowed a doctor to post a photo of himself hooked up to an oxygen mask in the hope it would help convince others to change their minds about the vaccine. The photo has been widely shared; Matthew Keenan died last week at the age of 34.
In Tennessee, the brother of conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been encouraging people to “put politics and other concerns aside and get (the vaccine).” Valentine, who once declared he did not need to be vaccinated, remains on a ventilator in critical condition, having contracted the disease a couple of weeks ago.
In Alabama, Dr. Brytney Cobia reported “admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” all but one of whom had not received a vaccine. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine,” she posted recently on Facebook. “I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”
The rising infection rate puts everyone at increased risk, which is why the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory last week urging everyone, even those who have been vaccinated, to wear face masks when indoors under certain conditions. Missoula County health experts followed with their own urgent plea for the public to start wearing masks again.
The county officials noted that the number of cases and hospitalizations has reached levels not seen since spring, and that it is especially critical for parents and guardians of children 12 and older to vaccinate themselves and their children before school starts in about a month, while younger children should again wear masks, social distance and frequently sanitize their hands.
The health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic is still open seven days a week at Southgate Mall, with all three vaccines types available and no appointment necessary.
It would be an utter shame to have to close down schools again, to curtail business hours and shut down public events — to essentially have to start all over beating back the coronavirus.
It’s only been about a month since Gov. Greg Gianforte declared an end to the COVID-19 state of emergency in Montana, which had been in place since March 12, 2020. Earlier this year, he signed a law prohibiting local governments from mandating masks, and another law prohibiting employers from requiring their employees to be vaccinated.
Gianforte has been vocal about the fact that he received the vaccine himself, and has actively encouraged his fellow Montanans to do the same. That’s admirable, because we need our leaders to set a good example. However, we also need our leaders to listen to the science-based public health recommendations offered by our public health experts, and set appropriate policies. In that respect, the response has been lacking.
Montana faces a clear choice as we face the next phase of the pandemic. We can pretend the danger does not exist and do nothing, and continue to see more of our friends and family fall victim to a preventable disease. Or we can agree to briefly inconvenience ourselves in order to protect our communities by making use of the single most effective weapon we have against this virus.
Get vaccinated, if you can. It's not too late.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.