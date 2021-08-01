Missoulian editorial: Clear choice between vaccine or virus

It’s nothing short of a modern miracle that such vaccines exist and are widely available. It’s also amazing to consider the way modern technology has made it possible to track and share important data. We can see, for example, that communities with high vaccination rates tend to have low infection rates. That’s because almost all — 97% — of new cases are among those who still haven’t been vaccinated.

In Montana, less than half the population has been fully vaccinated. Missoula County boasts a slightly better rate, with nearly 57% of local residents having received at least one dose. But in places like Flathead County, the vaccination rate has barely passed 35%. It’s about the same in our neighboring counties of Powell, Sanders and Granite.

So it’s no surprise that in Missoula the current positive test rate is 8%, while in Flathead County, it is approaching 19%.

After all those months of wearing masks and social distancing, all those sacrifices made by so many, and after seeing so much progress made over the past year, it’s been sickening to watch Montana add hundreds of new cases a day.