When children and their elders pull together, the parent-aged folks in the middle ought to take notice. The Held v. Montana lawsuit featuring youth, constitutional scholars and scientific researchers from Missoula has spent a week laying out the risk to future huckleberries if this state can’t live up to its own values and responsibilities. While the Legislature managed to play hide-the-ball by repealing some of the laws the lawsuit targeted, District Court Judge Kathy Seeley ruled the case still can review “whether climate impacts and effects in Montana can be attributed to Montana’s fossil fuel activities.” The Montana Attorney General’s response claiming this is “nothing more than a publicity stunt spearheaded by an out-of-state special interest group,” reads pretty funny, given the amount of “political theater” (the AG’s term) that Attorney General Austin Knudsen has signed onto challenging the FBI document raid at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Texas and Arizona border policy, and the National Association of Attorneys General, among at least 22 legal windmills. In the climate case, presenting an argument that Montana’s impact on climate change is too insignificant to litigate rings hollow in a state whose coal advocates keep highlighting the nation’s largest demonstrated reserves (and fourth-highest production). That legal theory also confounds. Montana ranks 43rd in population — does that mean a murdered Montanan here is insignificant compared to a dead Texan? From wildfires to river floods to farm droughts, Montanans live the leading impacts of climate change. At some point soon, we have to pay the bill for burning our Treasure State.