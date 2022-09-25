Missoulian editorial: Comics and the woke mob

We expected a major rearrangement of the daily newspaper comics and puzzles would trigger lots of dismay and anger.

We did not expect the change to become part of the national culture war. Part of that goes to proving Goethe’s observation that “misunderstandings and neglect occasion more mischief in the world than even malice and wickedness” — often rephrased as Hanlon’s Razor: Never ascribe to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

To recap: Last week the 77 newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises, including the Missoulian, completed a cost-saving deal with the syndication firms that provide our comics, puzzles and advice columns. We used to have a collection of at least five vendors (each with an individual slate of cartoonists, astrologers, bridge wizards, etc. in their stables) combining to form almost 1,400 custom comics sections a week. We now have one vendor providing three or four versions of its content, depending on market size and editions per week. Big dailies get a full page of comics, smaller dailies get half-pages and weeklies or thrice-a-weekers such as the Ravalli Republic have their own format. Digital subscribers have access to hundreds of offerings.

In Missoula, that meant we gained “The Argyle Sweater” and “Ask Amy” and “Jumble” but lost “Zits” and “Dear Abby” and “Cryptoquote.” One reader made a salient objection to “the cultural assumptions that are foreign to those of us brought up in rural states such as Montana” which make up the new LA Times Crossword: “I had no idea who Tig Notaro is, what “Booksmart” is, who Matt de la Pena is, what a 'Swiftie' is, etc.”

But the real aspersion came from our friends at Fox News, who tied themselves in an elaborate pretzel attempting to infer that the loss of “Dilbert” was because creator Scott Adams penned some strips about “Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues” in the workplace.

In its story, Fox notes that Adams “said some newspapers voiced concerns after receiving complaints about the content, but he was not sure if that had anything to do with the removal of 'Dilbert.'"

"It was part of a larger overhaul, I believe, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out, that's not known to anybody except them, I guess," he told Fox News. Adams noted that other comic strips were also permanently canceled but the decisions on which ones to get rid of were made individually.”

In other words, Fox and Adams don’t know if Lee Enterprises canceled its subscription to “Dilbert” because of the “wokeness and anything that permeated from ESG,” but coincidence is causality. Or as a newsroom colleague of ours liked to say: I’m not sayin’… I’m just sayin’.

On his own Twitter feed Sept. 14, Adams tweeted “Just learned some of the bigger newspaper groups (that own multiple papers) are censoring Dilbert this week over the ESG comics.” The New York Post declared “‘Dilbert’ author claims ‘woke’ mob is coming for his comic strip as it’s removed from 77 newspapers.”

@Heritage (affiliated with the Heritage Foundation) Tweeted: "THIS is the hidden danger of ESG: the Left doesn’t want you to know what these policies actually mean, and they’ll cancel anyone who tries to tell you."

For the record, Lee's comics deal got rolling more than six months ago. Ironically, that's when "Dilbert" was running a Sunday strip on the value of doing one's own research. The Fox story noted it "has reached out to Lee Enterprises," but hadn't apparently bothered to wait for a response.

The larger, more fascinating issue here is the kneejerk outrage. We haven’t seen any evidence of Leftist woke mobs chasing Adams down the street, cleverly disguised in Antifa hoodies, demanding he publish a strip series praising “The 1619 Project.”

Locally, we haven’t even seen a subscriber object to “Dilbert’s disappearance. “Zits” — yes. “Tundra” — BIG yes. “Dilbert” — crickets. Canceling “Cryptoquote” certainly awakened some Missoulian readers, but that’s about as close to a woke mob as this corporate-ordered capitalist bean-counting exercise has got.

Trying to incite social victimhood over a fake atrocity is malicious. Falling for it is stupid.