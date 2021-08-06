Missoulian editorial: Communities continue search for missing woman

Hopeful huckleberries for the caring communities in Missoula and Mineral counties who continue to search for a missing woman. Rebekah Barsotti, 34, was last seen July 20 at the Town Pump in Superior, and her car was spotted at a rest area near mile marker 71 near the Clark Fork River. Officials from both counties, as well as countless volunteers, have joined Barsotti’s friends and family to help scour more than 100 miles of the river in the weeks since she’s gone missing. Their efforts so far turned up the body of her dog, Cerebus, about 10 miles downstream from the spot where officials believe Barsotti went missing after entering the river. If you have any information that could help locate Barsotti, call the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4810.