Hopeful huckleberries for the caring communities in Missoula and Mineral counties who continue to search for a missing woman. Rebekah Barsotti, 34, was last seen July 20 at the Town Pump in Superior, and her car was spotted at a rest area near mile marker 71 near the Clark Fork River. Officials from both counties, as well as countless volunteers, have joined Barsotti’s friends and family to help scour more than 100 miles of the river in the weeks since she’s gone missing. Their efforts so far turned up the body of her dog, Cerebus, about 10 miles downstream from the spot where officials believe Barsotti went missing after entering the river. If you have any information that could help locate Barsotti, call the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4810.
A bay brimming with chokecherries to the wildfire near Polson that jumped Highway 35 last weekend, destroying at least 15 homes and another handful of outbuildings, and forcing evacuations from Finley Point. The Boulder 2700 fire, the cause of which is under investigation, burned more than 1,400 acres and took out power and phone lines as more than 200 fire personnel battled the blaze earlier this week.
A cool splash of huckleberries to the firefighters and emergency responders who helped Finley Point residents evacuate from their homes safely while diverting traffic away from the closed portion of Highway 35, and another wave of huckleberries for Lake County Red Cross volunteers who quickly set up an emergency shelter for evacuees at the Lindermann Elementary School in Polson. The volunteers registered 73 people during their first night of operations and hosted 35 individuals overnight on short notice. They also provided meals, clothing and other necessities while organizing additional donations from the Elks Lodge and local churches.
As Lake County Red Cross Disaster Action Team Chair John Peregoy told a Missoulian reporter, “This is the cleanest and smoothest operation and I’m very proud of everything. I can’t take credit for it all though, it’s a community effort.”
Huckleberries piled on a picnic blanket at Caras Park, where the Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale will once again hold their free community concert, Symphony in the Park, this Sunday at 7 p.m. It will be their first in-person public performance with music director Julia Tai, who was selected to lead the organization in October 2020. The event has drawn thousands of listeners in previous years, with a format that features both classical and popular music — and at an outdoor venue that allows plenty of room for crowds to practice social distancing.
A saddlebag stuffed with huckleberries to the women taking part in the Suffragists Centennial Motorcycle Ride, a fun and unique way to celebrate freedom and equality of the sexes. The ride was originally scheduled to take place last year in honor of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment recognizing women’s right to vote, but, like so many other events scheduled during the height of the pandemic, had to be postponed. The 24 participants started in Portland, Oregon and stopped in Missoula on their three-week ride that will end in Arlington, Virginia, for the Women’s Motorcycle Festival and Conference.
