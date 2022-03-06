Missoulian editorial: Congratulations to basketball winners

Congratulatory huckleberries to the high school basketball teams from western Montana who made it through the divisional playoffs last week.

The Bigfork boys and girls basketball teams made it a sweep of divisional titles to earn top seeds to the state B tournaments.

They were the only two area teams to place first at the Western A, B and C divisionals. In total, nine area teams earned a berth to the state tournaments, which run from March 9-12.

The Valkyries won the Western B divisional title with a 45-26 win over Thompson Falls in Ronan. Madison Chappuis led them with 13 points, Braeden Gunlock added 12 and Emma Berreth chipped in 11.

Bigfork went 3-0 at divisionals and is 5-0 this postseason to improve its record to 21-1, with its only loss coming with its top player sidelined. The Valkyries outscored their three divisional opponents 166-67.

Thompson Falls is the second seed for state. The Blue Hawks got eight points from Ellie Baxter and Chesney Lowe in the title game.

On the boys side, Bigfork won the Western B divisional crown with a 55-51 overtime win against Eureka. Bryce Gilliard led the Vikings with 14 points, while Isak Epperly and Levi Taylor scored 10 apiece.

The Vikings, who improved to 15-8, are heading to state for the first time since 2019. They won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019 under Sam Tudor, who's now coaching the Kalispell Flathead girls.

Eureka picked up the No. 2 seed as it qualified for state for the first time since 1995. Gavin Bates scored a game-high 21 points in the title game loss.

The Polson boys earned the highest seed among area teams at the Western A, taking third. Hamilton was fourth and Frenchtown was fifth. The other seeds are: 1. Butte Central and 2. Dillon.

Polson's Colton Graham had a game-high 19 points in the 40-36 win in the third-place game against Hamilton, which got 10 points apiece from Tyson Rostad, Eli Taylor and Asher Magness. Frenchtown beat Browning, 67-57, in the fifth-place game behind Devin Shelton's 18 points. Butte Central beat Dillon in the title game, 63-47, as Dougie Peoples dropped 28 points.

The Hamilton girls are the No. 2 seed out of the Western A. Columbia Falls is the No. 4 seed. The other seeds are: 1. Dillon, 3. Browning and 5. Butte Central.

Hamilton lost to Dillon in the title game, 52-37, getting 15 points from Layne Kearns and 13 from Taryn Searle, while Dillon's Lauryn Petersen went for 18 and Ainsley Shipman 13. Columbia Falls lost to Browning, 56-44, in the third-place game despite getting a game-high 21 points from Hope McAtee.

No area teams qualified out of the Western C boys and girls divisionals.

Good luck at state to these deserving teams!

Griz sweep Brawl

Rivalry huckleberries to the University of Montana men’s and women’s basketball teams, which swept Montana State in last weekend’s Brawl of the Wild games at home.

The Lady Griz victory was particularly sweet, as they had lost to the Bobcats seven times in a row.

This time, Carmen Gfeller scored a career-high 34 points in a 71-57 win.

"I'm really, really proud of the upperclassmen," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, who was doused with water by the players in their locker room after the game. "These guys have been through so much. They've been through a lot of hard things — different coaches, different things.

"They've really bought in. That's one of the biggest things when you have a new coach. You want the buy-in to what you want to do. I've been preaching defense, defense all the time and rebounding, because I know that it wins. We made it really hard for them to score tonight."

The men hit some clutch shots down the stretch to win a foul-filled game, 80-74. Sophomore forward Josh Bannan scored 23 points, hauled in seven rebounds and dished out three assists.

Coach Travis DeCuire said despite a run of recent losses, he didn’t doubt his team’s competitiveness.

"We got a tough group,” Bannan said, alluding to the 50-50 balls that Montana came up with in the final two minutes. “We got a lot of guys who are willing to put their body on the line for the team and I think that’s the kind of thing that wins you these types of basketball games. It comes down to effort and I think our effort was super tonight.”

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

