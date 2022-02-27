Missoulian editorial: Congratulations to our winter athletes

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for western Montana sports fans, on both the local and world stages.

There are plenty of accolades to go around in high school swimming and wrestling, which have concluded their seasons, as well as the Olympics.

We’ll get into high school basketball next week, after the divisional playoffs sort themselves out.

Swimming

Historic huckleberries to Missoula Sentinel, which captured the state AA boys swimming championship for the first time in program history.

The Spartans beat second-place Kalispell Glacier and third-place Great Falls High for the title.

“Unbelievable,” first-year head coach Brady Baughman said. “I mean, I knew we were looking for some big things this season. I’m super proud of the boys. We’ve trained really hard all season. I’m blown away. I honestly don’t have a lot of words.”

Senior Jackson Moe, who will swim at NCAA Division II Colorado Mesa, won his second state title in the 100 backstroke and took first in the 100 free. AJ McCormick captured the 100 breaststroke title.

Sentinel also won the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

Among other AA boys competitors, Hellgate’s Sean Murphree won the boys 50 free and Glacier won the 200 free relay.

In AA girls swimming, Addy Lewis of Big Sky/Loyola/Frenchtown won the 50 free and 100 fly. Flathead’s Lily Milner won the 100 free and 100 backstroke.

In AB girls swimming, Whitefish finished second and Bigfork placed third behind Billings Central, which completed a three-peat. Whitefish’s Ada Qunell won the 500 free and 200 medley. Bigfork’s Sophi Logue won her second state title in the 100 breaststroke and took first in the 100 fly.

In AB boys swimming, Whitefish placed second and Columbia Falls was third behind Billings Central, which won back-to-back crowns. Whitefish’s Logan Botner won the 100 back. The Bulldogs won the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay.

Wrestling

Dominant huckleberries to Kalispell Flathead, which won both boys and girls state team titles.

The Flathead boys repeated as the team state AA champion. Senior Fin Nadeau won his first state title after finishing as the runner-up each of the past three seasons. He scored a 5-3 decision over Missoula Big Sky junior Izzy Moreno, the state champ at 132 last year. Nadeau went 4-0 against Moreno this season.

The Flathead girls won the second-ever girls wrestling tournament. Senior Hania Halverson captured the 120-pound championship by pinning Sydney senior Keela Kary in 55 seconds for her fifth pin in five matches at state.

Kalispell Glacier junior Teegan Vasquez captured his third state boys title to keep alive his hopes of a four-peat next season.

In A boys, Columbia Falls junior Justin Windauer took first place at 138 pounds. Libby/Troy sophomore Jace DeShazer won at 182.

In B-C boys, Thompson Falls senior Trae Thilmony capped his career as a three-time state champ, and Plains/Hot Springs senior David Schulze won at 138.

Olympians

Finally, world-class huckleberries for Montana’s Winter Olympians — Maggie Voisin and Jake Sanderson of Whitefish; Darian Stevens, a Missoula Sentinel grad who now lives in Park City, Utah; and Brad Wilson of Butte.

Voisin, a three-time Olympian, finished fifth in the women’s ski slopestyle finals in Beijing. She was in podium position until the final run.

Stevens made the finals of the women’s ski big air competition but finished 11th. It was the event’s inaugural appearance on the Olympic program.

Sanderson competed for the U.S. men’s hockey team, which bowed out of the Games with a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals. A defenseman, Sanderson had to sit out the defeat with an injury after a delayed arrival in Beijing due to a positive coronavirus test.

Wilson finished 25th overall in the men’s moguls. He also competed in the 2014 and 2018 games and intends to retire at the end of this season, according to published reports.

We salute the hard work and determination of these athletes. Simply making an Olympic roster is quite an accomplishment. And some of the events in which they compete, quite frankly, appear death-defying.

“Love you freestyle. Love you America. Love you Butte,” Wilson said at the end of his last run.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

