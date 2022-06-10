Missoulian editorial: Cooperation earns huckleberries

Two heaping handfuls of huckleberries to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Lake County Commission to sweeten an historic agreement to cooperate on caring for roads, bridges and culverts. Collaboration between the county and the sovereign tribal government will save tax dollars, improve services and demonstrate good governance for the benefit of all involved. In a time when CSKT has taken on major responsibilities overseeing Salish-Kootenai Dam, the Bison Range and the water resources covered by the Flathead Water Compact, working closer with the county elected officials should go far to mend past disputes over sharing the landscape.

Winged huckleberries to the opening of Missoula’s new airport terminal at what a few of us still refer to as “Johnson-Bell Field.” Now Missoula Montana Airport, or MSO, the light-filled structure lets in a lot more of the Big Sky than its predecessor. And while airport authorities labored hard to keep that older building up to modern requirements, its patched-together inspection area and dependence on old stairways made getting around a tiring navigation hassle. We sprinkle another bunch of hucks on the decision to feature local restaurateurs such as the KettleHouse in passengers’ first and last experience of the Garden City.

Inspirational huckleberries to Missoula PaddleHead center-fielder Lamar Sparks for literally stepping back up to the plate after getting hit in the face with a 94-mph fastball. It takes a lot of courage and self-control to stand in front of a pitcher on your first time back on the ballfield and have three 100-mph pitches come at your head. Sparks shook that off and has since posted a .409 batting average. Remember that a really good batter only hits one time out of three (and a really good pitcher gets beat every third time), so Sparks has turned injury into experience in a big way. But best of all is his observation on returning to the lineup: “That’s what I needed to do — feel like I’m having fun again. Some people lose track of having fun.” That’s the healthiest of all attitudes.

Unnecessarily late chokecherries to conspiracy theorists peddling election fraud claims and wasting huge amounts of public time making election officials look over their shoulders for Mexican child ballot-signers, Chinese bamboo ballot paper and other swamp-creature creations. Perhaps we should have been looking for candidates intentionally fouling their own ballot envelopes to “test the system” — only to learn that’s a federal felony offense worthy of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If we weren’t spending so much time stress-testing a system that’s worked well for decades, we might have had results from Tuesday’s midterm elections on Wednesday, instead of waiting days because somebody managed to screw up the ballot paper size in Lincoln County.

