Missoulian editorial: Cooperative huckleberries

Usually Montana small-town sports features rivalry between towns going back generations. Family histories get built around who brought home the state trophy and who held the state record, whose son or daughter revived the memory of a grandparent who delivered the clutch play. Those connections fray when populations grow too small to field a team. So here’s a crown of huckleberries to the Montana High School Association board that scored a 7-0 victory decision keeping the Flint Creek Titan Football Co-op functioning. The arrangement allows kids from Drummond and Philipsburg to share a Class-C eight-player team. The Titans have made that work for nine years, and won three state titles in the process. At issue was a somewhat fuzzy process for evaluating potential roster size and determining if allowing the two towns to share a team was an unfair advantage over other communities. Titans advocates pointed to all the other factors involved — coaching, momentum and community support. Hovering over all of that was a determination to work together for the greater good — the very definition of teamwork. And that’s what high school sports exist to nurture.

The Legislature has one job — to write down the agreed-upon rules of the society it governs. It even has a legislative tool — the joint resolution — to write down its collective opinions and intentions. Hints, winks and body language do not qualify as legislative action. And the absolute chokecherry of such dishonorable practice is the “unwritten rule.” This is especially disgusting when the state government publishes a document, findable in milliseconds, proving the unwritten rule invoked is as worthless as the paper it wasn’t written on. In this case, we refer to the “unwritten rule” that highways can only be memorialized in the name of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. That’s a legitimate standard, if only it existed. But call up the Montana Memorial Highways and other Special Designations map and see the very first designation is the Lewis and Clark Highway (who definitely didn’t die in the line of duty), followed by commemorations of Maureen and Mike Mansfield, Charles Russell, Old Forts, the entire 163rd Infantry Regiment, the Warrior Trail, Sen. Conrad Burns, Minnie Spotted Wolf, Louis Charles Charlo, Jeannette Rankin, David Thatcher and a long list of others who either didn’t die in the line of duty or weren’t law enforcement officers. The fact this “unwritten rule” was invoked to deny memorialization of Earl Old Person, one of the longest-serving ceremonial heads of state on the planet (Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was his only competition) is evidence that some legislators might need to learn how to read. While we’re on the 3 ‘Rs, let’s not even get started on the objection that a pair of highway signs might cost $4,437 — made by the committee chair who spent an hour of legislative committee staff time trying to block the measure only to see the ‘rithmatic of a 31-18 blast vote declaring those objections an unwritten waste of taxpayer dollars.