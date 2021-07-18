Missoulian editorial: Count Montana's inmates with their home communities

Following the most recent meeting of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission this month, the basic rules are now in place for drawing new legislative and congressional districts in Montana.
Yet there’s one big issue that still hasn’t been settled: How best to count people who are incarcerated at a correctional facility outside their hometowns.
The way prison inmates are counted for the purposes of drawing districts is unlikely to make a significant difference in places such as Missoula County, which has a resident population of more than 121,500, according to the 2020 census, and where the total capacity at the Missoula County Detention Facility is less than 400. Even if a large number of inmates from elsewhere were being housed at the Missoula facility, it wouldn’t have much influence on a district given the sheer size of the surrounding community.
It’s a different story in Deer Lodge and Shelby. Montana’s largest correctional facility, the Montana State Prison, is located in Deer Lodge in Powell County, which counts a total population of less than 7,000 — and dropping. Meanwhile, the men’s prison holds about 1,500 incarcerated individuals at a time.
The Crossroads Correctional Center near Shelby has a capacity of more than 750 individuals. The total population of Toole County, where the center is located, is just over 4,500 residents according to the 2020 census.
Current practice in Montana, as in many other states, is for prison inmates to be included in whichever district they are being held at the time of the census count, but there has been rising recognition of the way this can skew the size of districts and affect representation at all levels of government, from school boards to state legislative seats. It also affects the demographic data on which a lot of research is based and creates headaches for community planners.
The Districting Commission can be commended for taking up this longstanding concern and for inviting the public to weigh in with ideas. After two days of talks and hours of public testimony, plus more than 350 pages of written comments sent in before the July 8 and 9 meetings, the five-member commission voted unanimously to make “competitiveness” a consideration, rather than a goal, when drawing districts. They also agreed on the criteria they would use to make districts as equal in population as practicable, as required by the U.S. Constitution. They cannot be drawn to favor a political party, and should not divide cities, counties or tribal reservations.
Advocacy groups working to end the practice of “prison gerrymandering” argue that’s exactly what the current method does: pull incarcerated residents from their home communities and group them in districts where they have no stake in the larger community.
Although the commission took no action on this issue as yet, it is looking to gather more information from the Department of Corrections for its meeting next month. The department is expected to explain its system for recording the home addresses of inmates and what it might cost to track and verify that information for the purposes of re-distributing inmate counts to their home communities.
In the meantime, the commission is still weighing whether it should even make a decision on this issue this census cycle, or put it off for the next.
The commission should be encouraged to settle on a course of action as soon as possible, even if it won’t make a difference for the current redistricting process. It would allow Montana to try out a more effective system ahead of the 2030 Census, and provide Montanans with more accurate idea of where our prisoners are coming from — and returning to.
Most inmates in Montana are incarcerated for criminal drug possession, according to the DOC’s biennial report for 2021, with sentences that will be served in a matter of months or years; not decades. That same report noted that about 79% of its inmate population is white and 18% Native American — even though white people make up nearly 89% of Montana's population overall, and less than 7% of the state's population are Natives.
During public testimony, a representative for Western Native Voice talked about how the disproportionate number of Natives in prison affects their home communities and asked the commission to “do what it can to limit the harm done to Native representation.”
A representative from the League of Women Voters of Montana also testified to encourage the commission to reallocate the prison population to the best of its ability given existing data from the 2020 census, while recognizing that this information is not complete.
“We urge the commission to take steps to ensure that complete data on home communities and integration into census data are anticipated and accomplished for the 2030 census districting,” the representative concluded.
Additional public comment included a proposal for implementing a method of relocating prisoners offered by a professor emeritus from Queens College and the Graduate Center of the City of New York, based on that state’s experience with the same issue. Both New York and Maryland passed legislation in 2010 to change the way they count inmates, and since then nine other states have passed similar laws at either the local or state level as well, as noted by a national organization called the Prison Policy Initiative.
The commission will meet again in Helena on July 20 to continue the work it started earlier this month. Next, it will begin drawing congressional districts using available census data, and must produce a final map in 90 days. To view the commission’s agenda and submit public comments, go to leg.mt.gov/districting/2020-commission.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.