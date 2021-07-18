Missoulian editorial: Count Montana's inmates with their home communities

Although the commission took no action on this issue as yet, it is looking to gather more information from the Department of Corrections for its meeting next month. The department is expected to explain its system for recording the home addresses of inmates and what it might cost to track and verify that information for the purposes of re-distributing inmate counts to their home communities.

In the meantime, the commission is still weighing whether it should even make a decision on this issue this census cycle, or put it off for the next.

The commission should be encouraged to settle on a course of action as soon as possible, even if it won’t make a difference for the current redistricting process. It would allow Montana to try out a more effective system ahead of the 2030 Census, and provide Montanans with more accurate idea of where our prisoners are coming from — and returning to.