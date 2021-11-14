Missoulian editorial: COVID shots for kids a welcome development in pandemic fight

Joyful huckleberries to the news that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved COVID vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

As of Thursday, at least 2,000 children in Missoula County had already received their first dose or had an appointment, according to a news release from the city-county health department.

Appointments are still available and those looking for one can find information on how to do so at covid19.missoula.co. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids age 5 to 11 in late October. All COVID vaccines are free of charge.

Questions and answers about the children’s vaccine are available at bit.ly/mis-vaccine-QA. You can also call Community Medical Center’s free nurse on call line from 5-7 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 18.

There’s a lot of ideologically driven misinformation circulating about the vaccines, particularly on social media platforms like Facebook. We echo the advice of health providers and medical professionals, who encourage parents who are not sure if they want to get their children vaccinated to talk to their pediatricians.

"The approach we've been taking is that we don't want parents to be getting their information from websites, from social media, or even from us," said Missoula City-County Health Officer D'Shane Barnett.

"What we want to do is reach out to their child's doctor, their pediatrician and get information from that medical professional as to whether or not vaccines are appropriate for their child right now," he added.

We applaud the efforts of local schools, medical practitioners and government agencies to get the clinics for kids set up and running quickly.

We are disappointed that some local residents — including those who protested outside a walk-in pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ravalli County this week — are still determined to throw up obstacles to the fight against the pandemic.

Had those attitudes prevailed in prior generations, smallpox would not have been eradicated from the planet, and children would still have to fear the crippling effects of polio.

Dr. David Higgins said in a recent Q&A session of the Montana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics that the COVID vaccine has been rigorously tested and studied, perhaps more so than any other.

"This safe and effective vaccine now makes COVID-19 infection and these serious complications a preventable disease," Higgins said, after explaining children are not free from risk of COVID and that "otherwise healthy" children have seen long-term health complications.

"Vaccines in general are held to essentially the highest safety level of anything," Higgins said. "Arguably these vaccines have been studied in more detail and more robustly than really any vaccine or medication in history."

"It's only going to boost your immunity and help with future infection," he added.

Frosty huckleberries to the several dozen patriotic folks who braved below-freezing temperatures and the season’s first snow Thursday to pay their respects at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Doughboy statue at the Missoula County Courthouse.

We thank veterans everywhere for their service, and salute those who have sacrificed their lives in defense of freedom.

“It’s the privilege of every American to honor the heroism, service, and sacrifices of those who bravely served our country in uniform,” Gov. Greg Gianforte — one of the speakers — said following the event. “Our veterans have sacrificed extended time away from their families, shown unparalleled bravery and strength, and may wear scars — both visible and invisible — from their time in uniform. Because they answered the call to serve, we’re able to enjoy the freedoms we have in this country.

“While we can never fully repay them, we can say thank you,” he continued. “That’s what we do here on Veterans Day. To Montana’s many veterans, thank you for your service to our state and nation, and for your continued contributions to our communities. You embody the best of what it means to be an American.”

Long-awaited huckleberries to the reopening of U.S. borders to many vaccinated international travelers this week.

Border closures due to the pandemic closed our country to millions of people for 20 months, according to the Associated Press.

American citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but the travel bans grounded tourists, thwarted business travelers and often kept families far apart. Travelers must have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

“I think a lot of people have been waiting for this day,” said Eileen Bigelow, area port director for Vermont for Customs and Border Protection. “They look at it as a light at the end of the tunnel for some return of normalcy.”

Montana’s congressional delegation has been fighting to reopen the northern border with Canada for months.

"The closure of the northern border has hurt Montana businesses and families for far too long, and I'm glad to see the Biden Administration answering my calls to reopen the border to vaccinated Canadians," said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. "Montana's border towns depend on cross-border trade and travel to support small business and keep folks connected. This reopening is a great step towards full economic recovery, and I'll keep pushing the administration to do right by Montanans."

