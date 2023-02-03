Members of the military literally wear their accomplishments on their sleeves, shoulders and chests, in the badges of honor and rank they’ve achieved. They tend to be very particular about inaccurate claims — the Navy SEALs are known to publicly shame school children who erroneously claim their fathers were in that elite branch. So it was a chokecherry surprise to get an announcement from Rep. Ryan Zinke on Tuesday announcing $10.9 million in federal transportation funding for projects on the Blackfeet and Flathead Indian reservations, Missoula and Kalispell. The money was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021.

Zinke wasn’t in office at the time, but Montana’s then-lone Congressman Matt Rosendale called it “a Trojan horse filled with billions of dollars to fund Green New Deal priorities, push the Left’s social justice agenda and invade Americans’ privacy” when he voted against it. Sen. Steve Daines described it as a “reckless tax and spend plan.” For his part, Zinke stated he was “eager to get to work as a member of the House Appropriations subcommittee on Transportation and Housing to ensure Montana’s projects are not overseen and that our district’s unique needs and priorities are met.” (emphasis added because we’re not sure what that means: either he doesn’t want the feds keeping tabs on local spending or he meant “overlooked”?)

Only Sen. Jon Tester voted for the bill — in fact he was one of the 10-member bipartisan negotiating team that drafted it. His efforts got acknowledged in the Montana media, which he posted on his own website back in 2021. That didn’t stop Tester’s staff from trying some chokecherry tail-twisting on Wednesday because he didn’t get mentioned in a story about the $9.3 million coming to Missoula for its local edition of the federal Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets for All program. At the time, he “reiterated to reporters that roughly $3 billion in road, airport and water projects should be a benefit to the state.” If he wants personal credit when every one of those dollars gets spent, perhaps the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should have been given a different name, in the tradition of “McCain-Feingold” or “Smoot-Hawley.”

Furthermore, Zinke sent his email announcement at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday while Tester didn’t chime in until 12:33 p.m. We don’t want to encourage competitive/redundant coup-counting on congressional back-patting. But if you want to be in the breaking news business, timing matters.

We do share Zinke’s huckleberry applause to “the local leadership for recognizing the both the (sic) need and funding opportunity to improve safety within our own communities.” The Missoula funding will improve safety on the stretch of South Avenue where traffic from Big Sky High School, the Fort Missoula Regional Park, Community Medical Center, several churches and housing complexes all mash together. The Blackfeet Tribe received $797,105 to improve road safety on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes received $368,000 for a similar road safety plan. And Kalispell got $520,000 for its transportation safety action plan.

This leads up to the bigger issue here: Votes aside, this money came from The Congress, approved by The President, for what The Constitution decreed to “promote the general welfare.” Montanans receive $1.47 in federal support for every $1 we pay in federal taxes. And we have the third-most miles of roadway per person, just behind North Dakota and South Dakota. We don’t drive that much — but everybody else in the nation has to go through Big Sky Country to get their stuff trucked. Three times as many people came to share the wonders of Glacier National Park last year than live in the whole state. There’s a relationship here that goes beyond red/blue politics and rural/urban snobbery. As President Harry Truman observed, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you do not care who gets the credit.”