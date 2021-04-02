Missoulian editorial: CSKT announces new response plan for MMIP

A bolster of huckleberries to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s approval of more than $15 million in funding to boost Montana’s COVID-19 response efforts; specifically, medical personnel shortages created by the pandemic. So far, FEMA has granted more than $26.4 million in public assistance for Montana under a major disaster declaration issued at the end of March 2020, including nearly $3 million for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to hire temporary employees to staff the COVID-19 hotline, and to buy and distribute personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

An early batch of chokecherries to the two grass fires that whipped over 39 square miles of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, scorching some telephone poles and a couple of trailer homes. Thankfully, the homes were not occupied at the time. However, some 600 residents were forced to evacuate as a declaration of emergency was issued Sunday evening. The fires were quickly contained and their cause is still being investigated. However, it's concerning to see fires of that magnitude so far in advance of wildfire season.

A municipal cushion of huckleberries to the infusion of $14 million in federal funding to the city of Missoula, and an additional $23 million to Missoula County. The money comes from the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to help speed local recovery of pandemic-related hardships. The specific uses have yet to be decided, but Missoula has until 2024 to figure out how best to spend its share of the ARP funding. Meanwhile, those who received their individual stimulus checks in March, up to $1,400 for most individuals, will also be deciding how best to spend this latest round of federal money. Perhaps a pound of locally picked huckleberries?

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.

