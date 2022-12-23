Missoulian editorial: Deep-chill huckleberries

Here’s a huckleberry hot toddy to that -17 on the thermometer Thursday. It’s a welcome reminder that Montana’s Big Sky plays for keeps, and we all need to respect it and look out for one another when the cold hits.

Staying in the weather theme, we offer a chokecherry slushy to the Christmas Day forecast of 40 degrees and rain in the Missoula Valley. It’s one thing to smudge a White Christmas postcard. It’s another to endure a rain-on-snow event when you’re trying to stay safe and warm.

Which brings us to the Santa’s sack and Salvation Army kettles full of huckleberry offerings and contributions for the needy that we often only notice at this time of year. Efforts like the MCPS Agriculture Center’s 700 boxes of locally grown and made food, the folks who came through for the Little Twigs Childcare workers, the donors of pallets of dog food for the Arlee Rehabilitation Center, the River of Life Church present-wrappers and the thousands of other gestures of goodwill neighbors have made to neighbors.

We’ll take a self-owned chokecherry to the printing problem that prevented the Missoulian from reprinting the full-page Hanukah menorah in Thursday’s newspaper, along with the 30th anniversary story of the “Not In Our Town” movement. The anti-Semitic vandal who threw a brick through a child’s bedroom window menorah display in Billings three decades ago has not been forgotten. The fact we have to revive the story and remind ourselves this unwillingness to share peace and justice for all remains a duty.

Bake some warm huckleberry muffins for the maintenance crews who are braving this cold snap to effect repairs to the Sentinel High School Roof and Hellgate High School heating system, both of which developed safety issues right before the arctic outbreak skated in. We’re sure a lot of students considered it an extra Christmas present to be sent home early for the year-end vacation (so long as they don’t have to make the day back up next spring…)