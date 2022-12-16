Missoulian editorial: Disastrous chokecherries

An old New Yorker cartoon showed two titans of finance in beach clothes, enjoying their getaway mansion in the Hamptons. One wonders if the “little people” realize this paradise so close to the ragged metropolis. The other snorts — “They must never know.”

Montanans have made similar jokes for decades about their relative safety from earthquakes, organized crime, hurricanes, fire ants, kudzu, car horns, sewer rats, and other perils of American urban big-city life. Now we have to load our slingshots with chokecherries to fend off the blabbermouths at the Atlas of Disaster project, which verified Montana’s relatively disaster-free status. Granted, we sit squarely on the median with 12 federal disaster declarations in the recent decade under review. But we better brace for whiny runaways from California, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Iowa and Tennessee, who all endured at least 20 major incidents in the same period.

They might recall that you can run, but you can’t hide from trouble, especially of your own making. Evidence from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s public online files show huge numbers of homeowners in disaster-prone regions are under-insured or have no insurance at all. So FEMA awards billions in tax dollars to rebuild those places, but almost nothing to convince people to get out of harm’s way. So while they’re dealing with the floods and sea level rise and hurricanes, we Montanans might remind them we can’t stop forest fires or ice storms either.

Nor do Montanans appear able to stop homelessness. But Missoula continues to show its huckleberry willingness to help those in need with food, shelter and resources. When the winter of 2022 showed up early and hard last month, the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter quickly started reaching its maximum capacity of 150 people. Those seeking food at the Poverello Center jumped by a third in November, with 1,252 more meals served that October. Missoula’s city and county governments released an extra $35,900 this week to help cover the costs, which have risen with inflation on top of everything else. That brings the total for the Emergency Winter Shelter alone to $385,900, mostly from 2023 federal American Rescue Plan Act allocations.

We don’t feel as charitable to those in the Legislature proposing to prevent the Office of Consumer Counsel from taking positions on bills unless the legislators overseeing its budget vote to allow it. The council was created in the Montana Constitution to represent customers of monopoly utilities, such as NorthWestern Energy. This has included reviews of NWE proposals to have rate payers cover all the costs of its ownership of Colstrip coal-fired power plants, regardless of whether those plants were still operable. To quote Republican Senator and former Public Service Commissioner Brad Molnar, “If I were running for re-election, I wouldn’t have put it on my brochure that I managed to muzzle the Montana Consumer Council so that you could not be represented.” The proposed rule change in the 2023 Legislature to do just that deserves a chokecherry rejection.

Sometimes these things just write themselves: After learning about the plight of Huckleberry the special-needs beaver and the maintenance needs at the Animal Wonders pet sanctuary in Potomac on Wednesday, one individual donated the $10,000 needed to upgrade the water supply well at the facility on Thursday. Happy Huckleberry Holidays.