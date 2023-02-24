Movie-makers want to see their work on the screen, but festival makers succeed when that’s the only thing everybody sees. We present a Golden Huckleberry Globe to the organizers of the Big Sky Documentary Festival for all the behind-the-screen effort that brought dozens of artists, producers and industry wizards to Missoula. The week-long display of master storytelling not only entertains and enlightens audiences, it inspires others to turn their dreams into docs.

We have great sympathy for residents around East Palestine, Ohio, and everywhere downwind or downstream from the toxic train derailment of Feb. 3. Folks in Alberton know first-hand what it’s like to evacuate ahead of a poisonous cloud of gas after a tank car full of chlorine leaked in a 1996 derailment. They didn’t only have to flee the immediate incident — they endured months of discomfort and health risk waiting for the chemical contamination to dissipate after they returned home. We have only chokecherries for anyone who would gamble public safety against corporate profits in reducing oversight and regulation of hazardous material transportation. To learn more, check out Saturday’s Missoulian for an in-depth look at “Gassed” — Missoula resident Ron Scholl’s decades-long effort to recount and understand the disaster that burdened his town.

Anyone who’s driven toward the gates of Glacier National Park knows the road is lined with huckleberry jam, huckleberry pancake syrup and for the truly devoted, huckleberry bearclaw pastries at the Polebridge Merc. Add one more huckleberry topping to the introduction of the Gateway Community and Recreation Enhancement Act proposed by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who together lead the Senate’s National Parks Subcommittee. The bill would bring welcome attention to the pressures facing places like West Glacier, Browning, Gardiner and West Yellowstone, where employees struggle to find housing, residents roll with boom-and-bust economies, the landscape endures huge ecological impacts all while the nation attempts to enjoy (and pay for) the experiences only a national park like Glacier or Yellowstone can provide.

Finally, some remedial chokecherries are on their way to the state legislators who think that 10 minutes was enough to learn all they needed to know about Native American sovereignty, legal issues and federal policy. It takes longer than that just to read the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Herrera v Wyoming, which might totally rearrange hunting rights off reservations across the nation. A bill by Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula, would have remedied that with direction to the Legislative Services Division to expand its training on those issues before the session starts. That might have pre-empted some time-wasting embarrassment around considering resolutions to dissolve Indian reservations. Morigeau’s bill didn’t make it out of committee.