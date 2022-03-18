Missoulian editorial: Don't stay mad, go Madness

March Madness Huckleberries for all the University of Montana Grizzly fans who will be rooting for the Montana State University Bobcats on their Friday appearance as the No. 14 seed in the NCAA basketball tournament. With hometown pride sustained by a Grizzly win over the Cats at the Feb. 27 Brawl of the Wild, it’s the playground honor move to back the Big Sky representatives at the national Big Dance.

Withered chokecherries to the list of unopposed legislative seats left to incumbents in this primary election. Nobody filed to contest 19 seats now held by Republican candidates in the state House of Representatives, and five GOP incumbents will glide unchallenged back to their desks in the Senate out of 25 this term. Two Democrats also enjoy unobstructed passage back to their Helena offices. But no Democrats filed for another 10 seats that are competitive enough for Republicans to primary one another. While we don’t disregard the tribulations of campaigning and partisan scrutiny, the engine of democracy runs on public participation. Every person seeking to represent their neighbors in the state Capitol should expect a thorough vetting by those neighbors, and that’s hard to do when there’s no one to debate with.

Proactive huckleberries to the City of Missoula’s stepped-up effort to fill jobs providing crucial public services. The COVID-driven national labor shortage has made itself felt throughout the Missoula economy. As communities come back to life with the warmer weather and reduction in virus cases, families will seek summer camps, laborers need responses on projects, and it’s almost time to splash in the pool. That means opportunities for professionals, college students and even first-time paycheck earners. As City Aquatic Center Manager Eric Seagrave put it, “right now, we’re hiring anybody over 14 that comes down and we’ll train them.”

Well-tuned huckleberries to the return of live performances at the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival this week. The tradition of passing musical skills from veteran performers to up-and-coming young people lives on through this Missoula institution that’s been running for 42 years. Its influence gets amplified when the equally venerable Jazzoula festival comes April 28-May 1 to its new location in the Zootown Arts Community Center.

