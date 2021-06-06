Missoulian editorial: Embrace — and expand on — critical race theory

American history is riddled with gaps and competing versions of events. Despite ongoing improvements, the history lessons taught in most U.S. schools are woefully incomplete, and all are subject to revision as new information comes to light. Such is the case, for example, with the Tulsa race massacre, a violent attack by a white mob on an affluent Black neighborhood in Oklahoma that took place 100 years ago. Official accounts at the time reported 13 deaths of white people, and 26 Black fatalities. In 2001, a special commission took a closer look at the records and estimated the total number of deaths at between 75 and 300.

In another example, thanks to new technology, the remains of 215 children were discovered this month at a former boarding school in British Columbia where Indigenous children as young as 3 were kept after being taken from their families. Similar boarding schools were once a fixture in the United States and in Montana as well.

A solid public school education should ensure these important, although painful, stories are not swept from the nation’s memory by those who prefer a more sanitized view of history. Montanans must not allow high-profile politicians to silence these stories in the name of some misguided mission to protect students from uncomfortable truths.