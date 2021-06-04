Missoulian editorial: Emergency resources to help 'unhoused residents'

Compassionately relocated huckleberries to local leaders for recognizing that the “challenge of unhoused residents in the city of Missoula and Missoula County has reached a critical point," as Mayor John Engen put it earlier this week. The “urban camps” set up along the Clark Fork River are unsanitary and unsafe, especially when the river is at flood levels. Yet merely forcing people out of their shelters without providing a better place for them to go would be cruel and do nothing to solve the problem. Missoula plans to use its emergency resources to help move people out of unsafe situations and into legal camps located on land approved through a public process, motels or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the Poverello homeless shelter outreach team will get a shot of funding from both the city and county.