Missoulian editorial: Emergency resources to help 'unhoused residents'

Compassionately relocated huckleberries to local leaders for recognizing that the “challenge of unhoused residents in the city of Missoula and Missoula County has reached a critical point," as Mayor John Engen put it earlier this week. The “urban camps” set up along the Clark Fork River are unsanitary and unsafe, especially when the river is at flood levels. Yet merely forcing people out of their shelters without providing a better place for them to go would be cruel and do nothing to solve the problem. Missoula plans to use its emergency resources to help move people out of unsafe situations and into legal camps located on land approved through a public process, motels or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the Poverello homeless shelter outreach team will get a shot of funding from both the city and county.
Overheated chokecherries to the heat wave that rolled throughout much of Montana this week. In some parts of the state, temperatures reached into the upper 90s — much too high for the first week of June — and prompted hazardous weather warnings from the National Weather Service.
A field of huckleberries to the Missoula PaddleHeads, our local baseball team, for taking extraordinary steps to remain supportive of the community until they could return to field this season. They kept the team training and employees working while opening the stadium for movie nights, trivia games and a revolving lineup of other fun activities. Owners Peter and Susan Crampton Davis admitted that it wasn’t the most financial sound choice, but it was the best way to honor their commitment to Missoula. They didn’t know when, or even if, other Pioneer League teams would be ready to play again. Now the PaddleHeads are back and batting with a 6-1 record.
A major discrepancy of chokecherries to the disparate counts of Montana Native American Tribal members, a mismatch that appears to have cost some tribes millions of dollars in federal CARES Act funding and grossly overpaid others. The act approved last April included about $220 million to distribute to the eight tribes in Montana, but the U.S. Treasury Department had trouble determining an exact count of tribal members. It ended up using a mix of data that resulted in numbers that didn’t come close to matching with official tribal enrollment numbers. According to a preliminary analysis reported in the Missoulian last week, the Blackfeet may have received $7.6 million less than they should have, while the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes may have got almost $15.5 million more.
Huckleberry hued graduation robes to the graduating class of 2021. Loyola High School’s commencement ceremony will kick off Saturday morning, while Missoula County Public Schools began commencement ceremonies Thursday afternoon at Willard High School, is continuing them Friday for Big Sky, Hellgate and Sentinel, and will finish with a ceremony Sunday at Seeley Swan High School. The MCPS events are expected to be significantly bigger than last year, when pandemic restrictions severely limited the number of people who could safely be in attendance. This year, each graduate was provided 10 tickets for guests, with each group distanced from others. Huckleberries to the school district for hosting safe and healthy ceremonies, and congratulations to all the students who successfully weathered unprecedented changes in the education system to earn their diplomas.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.