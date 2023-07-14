This week, the Missoulian underwent some evolutionary changes.

Its newsroom of reporters and photographers still cover Missoula and western Montana seven days a week, all year round. But the way we deliver that news has shifted. For more than a century, the limitations of the printing press locked us into a daily cycle that became a daily routine. We’d gather, write, photograph, edit and design pages of news, run it through the press, and then pass the copies to a crew of delivery people who’d bring it to you every morning.

You, our readers, would start your day with those newspapers. And you’d look forward to Sundays, when the bigger edition full of longer stories and other attractions would arrive for weekend perusal. We’d save special projects for Sundays, when we’d have newsprint space to spread photo essays across two or three pages, and the time for crafting different approaches to complex topics.

That worked fine until the Internet started undermining the dominance of the printing press. The traditional newspaper required a huge and complex machine tended by talented (and rare) technicians, fed by forests of special paper covered by barrels of ink, and then delivered by armies of (long ago) kids on bicycles and then adults in cars. With the Internet, one person with a computer and a phone can deliver news to the whole world. You do the math.

And while thousands of us cherished the tradition of rustling newsprint with morning coffee, millions of us gravitated toward the ability to get information about practically anything, anytime, anywhere through the Internet. LP record players offer better sound to those willing to maintain a stereo and shelves of vinyl discs. But streaming services bring more songs more places, to more people. If you’re a musician depending on an audience hearing your music, or a journalist depending on a community seeing your news, what are you going to do?

The Missoulian, like many other Lee Enterprises newspapers, now has three main ways of reaching you, the news-reading audience. First and foremost, we post stories online as promptly as we can to your phones, tablets, and computers. We try to do this all day, every day, as the news demands.

Second, once a day we package the previous day’s main stories in an e-edition that’s ready for reading on those digital devices every morning. This doesn’t have the smell of printer’s ink, but it does appear at the same time as the morning coffee. And it gives each reader the agency to turn pages at leisure, scanning from story to story.

Third, we’ve found a way to keep producing a paper edition three days a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. We’ve tried to strike a balance of local news you can’t get anywhere else, national and feature stories you’ve shown strong interest in, and a production and delivery system (using the U.S. Post Office) that we can affordably operate. That’s no easy equation to solve. It will be a work in progress as we hear back from you what serves and what sinks.

So here’s a sad bucket of chokecherries to the end of a grand tradition of daily newspaper morning routines. We’re saying goodbye to a group of delivery people and circulation managers who’ve given years of service against punishing economic headwinds.

And here’s a hope-filled bucket of huckleberries to the readers and needers of news, who will continue to receive the Missoulian’s coverage of City Council and Snowbowl, Glacier Park and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Clark Fork tube hatches and Darby rodeos, and all the other stories that CNN and Fox News and the New York Times will never get around to noticing.

The news lives on. Only the delivery system changes.