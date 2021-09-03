Missoulian editorial: Excited to start new school year, despite controversy

A lunch pail of huckleberries to the start of a new school year for most K-12 students in Missoula this week, and a mini fridge stocked with huckleberries for those pursuing higher education at the University of Montana who moved into their dorms last month. Educators, students and their families have all been looking forward returning to in-person classes, along with gathering together for games, clubs and other fun school-related activities. Although the start of this school year came with a lot of unnecessary controversy thanks to misplaced opposition to masking requirements and other COVID-19 prevention measures — measures that are essential to keeping our schools virus-free and open to all students — thankfully, it didn’t extinguish that back-to-school enthusiasm.