A lunch pail of huckleberries to the start of a new school year for most K-12 students in Missoula this week, and a mini fridge stocked with huckleberries for those pursuing higher education at the University of Montana who moved into their dorms last month. Educators, students and their families have all been looking forward returning to in-person classes, along with gathering together for games, clubs and other fun school-related activities. Although the start of this school year came with a lot of unnecessary controversy thanks to misplaced opposition to masking requirements and other COVID-19 prevention measures — measures that are essential to keeping our schools virus-free and open to all students — thankfully, it didn’t extinguish that back-to-school enthusiasm.
Chopped-down chokecherries to the impending closure of the lumber mill in St. Regis, and with it, the loss of 99 jobs. Idaho Forest Group, based in Coeur d’Alene, brought the mill from TriConTimber LLC four years ago and has since determined it is not “cost-competitive” with its other mills, according to a vice president at IFG. The company is offering to relocate some of its employees to open positions in Idaho, but even so, the direct loss of so many jobs, in addition to the indirect effects on other workers who do business with the mill, is bound to hit this small community hard.
An enormous gift of well-tended huckleberries to the historic $101 million donation made to the College of Nursing at Montana State University. Robyn and Mark Jones, the founders of Goosehead Insurance, made the generous donation that will be used to fund new teaching facilities in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula, as well as pay for a certified midwifery program and establish five endowed professorships. The gift makes history as both the largest donation ever received by MSU, and as the largest donation given to any college of nursing in the entire United States. Best of all, it comes at a time of greatly increasing demand, and appreciation, for nurses in Montana.
A healthy helping of huckleberries to the $679,441 in pandemic relief funding coming to the University of Montana’s College of Health in Missoula to expand telehealth services. The Federal Communications Commission is distributing the money through its COVID-19 Telehealth Program Awards thanks to funding allocated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act. It will allow UM’s College of Health to buy telemedicine kids and provide internet-connected devices to remote patients in an effort to reach more underserved, rural and Tribal populations, according to an announcement from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s office.
Non-refundable huckleberries to the Montana Community Development Corporation, a Missoula-based financial and consulting services 501(c)3 organization also known as MoFi. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced this week that the nonprofit lender will be receiving $60 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s New Markets Tax Credit Program, which rewards taxpayers who invest in community development entities with non-refundable tax credits against their federal income taxes. The award will help “support economic development and job creation across Montana,” according to the announcement.
