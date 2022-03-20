Missoulian editorial: From Beartracks to Broadway, Missoulian takes in new view

A Missoula business owner once griped to a Missoulian editor: “Don’t your reporters know how to turn left?”

The complaint was geographical, not political. Since 1984, the Missoulian office has overlooked the Clark Fork River at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Fourth Street. Reporters leaving the parking lot typically turned right to cross the Beartracks Bridge, heading for City Hall, the county court house, Caras Park festivals and demonstrations, hotel conference ballrooms, the library, art museum or some place for lunch.

The business owner felt that overlooked everything happening at Missoula’s southside. Whether the slight was verifiable in the news coverage, the social gravity of Downtown has a powerful pull.

This Monday, the Missoulian will set up its newsroom and advertising offices at a new address: 2291 West Broadway. On the map, that puts the city’s newspaper almost at the geographic center of a growing city. Reserve Street once served as the western city limit. Now with $17 million in new infrastructure going into the Sxwtpqyen area along Mullan Road to the west, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick quipped we’re essentially creating a new town in the rolling hills heading toward Frenchtown.

That means new neighbors, new rhythms, and new perspectives on Missoula’s expanding community. Missoula residents will have to rework their old habits to find us again. But our doors remain just as open, and all the phone numbers and emails remain the same.

We’re leaving a 51,000-square-foot, specially built landmark building that had room for a double-deck printing press and a towering forest of newsprint rolls. We’re moving into a 5,500-square-foot office shared with an engineering firm, the city’s bus service training center, an insurance company office and a social services headquarters.

For the past week, every Missoulian staffer has been packing essentials and tossing trash in anticipation of this weekend’s move. In the process, older reporters have been playing games of Trivial Pursuit with their younger colleagues, demonstrating the use of pica poles, wax rollers, slide transparencies and city directories (what we used to find addresses before anyone could spell GPS).

Those relics harked back to the days of paste-up tables, where lines of clerks would physically stick strips of news copy onto mock-up sheets of tomorrow’s newspaper, preparing them for a photo transfer to sheets of aluminum that attached to huge rollers on the printing press. All that went away with the advent of computer page design software, leaving enough vacant space in the old building for an indoor archery range.

But the actual news-gathering muscle of the Missoulian will not shrink with this move. In fact, we’re well into some initiatives that will leverage the statewide perspective of our colleagues at the Helena Independent Record, Butte Standard, Billings Gazette, Ravalli Republic and Lee State Bureau to produce more ambitious coverage like the recent Grizzlies and Us series.

Missoulians fought hard to maintain the vitality of the valley’s historic Downtown. They’ve worked equally hard to keep this community’s distinctive character and lifestyle while absorbing steady growth. As the spring days warm up, take a hike up the new trail to the top of Mount Dean Stone, and compare the view with what you’re used to from Mount Sentinel’s “M.” The city below is exactly the same, but the perspective is profoundly different.

