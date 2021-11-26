Missoulian editorial: Gridiron domination in western Montana

Last weekend was a banner showing for both college and prep football teams in western Montana.

There was the lovely win by the Griz over the Cats, of course. And Sentinel, Hamilton, Florence and Thompson Falls won state titles, all in convincing fashion.

It was also a weekend of firsts, with Thompson Falls winning its first state title and Florence capturing its first 11-man crown and first title since 1977.

Sentinel and Hamilton both won with University of Montana commits playing quarterback (Zac Crews for Sentinel and Tyson Rostad at Hamilton) and their coaches (Dane Oliver of Sentinel and Bryce Carver of Hamilton) are both former UM players, a nice coincidence that Griz fans should love.

So, if you count AA, A, B, 8-Man and 6-Man, six of the 10 high school teams in the championship games were area schools, with four of the five winners. The western part of the state hasn’t had anywhere near that level of success in recent years.

Congratulations to both the winners and the losers for exceptional seasons.

Rivalry huckleberries to UM, which rode its defense and special teams to a win over Montana State.

The seventh-ranked Griz snapped a four-game losing streak to the third-ranked Cats with a 29-10 win in front of a record crowd of 26,856 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

“I’m really happy for our players,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I thought it was a great team win. I thought we had a great week of preparation leading up to the game. I thought the tenor and the temperament of our football team was perfect. And we went out and played a really nice football game. Very proud of them.”

The Griz earned a No. 6 seed and a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs. They will host the winner of Northern Iowa and Eastern Washington, which play this weekend in Cheney, on Dec. 3 at home. With a win, they may have to go on the road to face the No. 3 and No. 2 teams in the country.

Repeat huckleberries to Missoula Sentinel for winning its second consecutive state championship, routing Billings West 35-6 in the Class AA title game.

The Spartans never trailed as they won their 21st consecutive game, beating the Golden Bears for the third time in a year.

Before last year, the Spartans hadn't won a state title since 1972 and hadn't even played in a state title game since 1984.

“It’s unbelievable to go back to back, especially with this crew,” said senior quarterback Crews while being swarmed by friends, family and teammates at midfield. “In my senior year to go back to back, it’s big.”

Big, bruising huckleberries to Hamilton, which ran over Laurel 21-7 in the Class A title game to end a 23-year state championship drought.

Hamilton won its first state title since it went back to back in 1997 and 1998. The Broncs lost in the state title game in 2017 and 2018 under coach Carver.

They were powered by Rostad, who rushed for 228 yards and all three of Hamilton’s touchdowns, and had an interception in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The win avenged a loss to Laurel (10-1) in last year’s semifinals, and in the 1999 title game. Laurel, the defending champion, was a win away from capturing the school’s fourth title in back-to-back fashion.

“It feels good,” Rostad said. “This team got it done, but there were a lot of kids before us that kind of set us up for what we did today. So I thank all of them. Most importantly, we had faith in what we were doing and we got it done.”

Dominant, undefeated huckleberries to Florence, which blanked Bigfork 42-0 for the Class B state title.

It is the Falcons' first state title in football since the undefeated team of 1977 won the Class C crown at the 8-Man level.

This time the Falcons finished 12-0 with a 516-87 point differential. They had only one single-digit win, a 20-14 early-season victory over Townsend.

With a handful of members from the 1977 team in attendance, tears were shed and the community joined with the first Falcons program to ever win an 11-man football title.

“It’s huge for this program,” said coach Pat Duchien, whose son Pat Duchien Jr. scored four touchdowns as the quarterback. “It’s going to carry down to the younger kids. You can see how many young kids are out here. They’re going to see it. They’re going to want it and be a part of something like this as they grow older into high school.”

Redemptive huckleberries to Thompson Falls, which blew out Drummond-Philipsburg 40-8 for the 8-Man title.

It was the first state title for the Blue Hawks since going back to back in 1974 and 1975, when it was in Class B. They went winless during the 2018-19 season but have lost just three games combined over the past three years, with two of those losses coming in the playoffs.

“I don’t think it’s quite set in yet. This has been fun,” coach Jared Koskela said. “Hard work pays off and I’m glad to bring it back to the community.

“I played football here. I couldn’t bring them back a championship as a player. I’m glad I could do it as a coach.”

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

