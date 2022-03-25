Missoulian editorial: Hellgate inspires, Ninemile frustrates

Homey huckleberries to the proposal for 240 new homes near Hellgate Elementary School that include a mix of high- and low-density construction aimed at first-time homebuyers and an innovative community garden designed into its open space. The farming flavor reflects the Missoula Valley’s “Garden City” heritage and the legacy of the Flynn Lane/Mullan Road landscape that has slowly transformed from combines to lawnmowers. Although we’re not sure we’re ready for “agrihood” to enter the local lingo…

Stale chokecherries to the Lolo National Forest for appealing the Soldier-Butler landscape project in the Ninemile drainage all the way to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, only to withdraw the case. The 45,160-acre combination of logging, roadwork, thinning and burning had already lost at the federal magistrate and district court levels with stinging rebukes from the bench about ignoring the Forest Service’s own rules. This project energized a wide range of local response, so no one can claim they didn’t know what problems needed negotiating. And the Ninemile has benefited greatly from past collaborative efforts to repair its fishery, clean up abandoned mines and improve wildlife habitat while getting trees to mills. Project opponents didn’t depend on obscure tree-huggery; they pointed out repeated instances where the Lolo Forest Plan said one thing but the agency did another. When District Judge Dana Christensen writes “The Court cannot simply take Defendants’ word,” the defendant Forest Service needs to check its credibility.

Smoke-flavored huckleberries in the other hand to Lolo National Forest fire and fuels managers for proactively getting after forest fuel loads in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and surrounding landscapes with prescribed fire and controlled burns. It’s frustrating and disconcerting to smell wood smoke throughout the Missoula airshed in March. But that spring smoke contains far fewer toxins and health impacts than a full-on summer wildfire. Plus it means jobs in the woods with paychecks that come back to local communities.

A defensive chokecherry cocktail to the uptick in reported drink-drugging of unsuspecting bar patrons, as noted by the University of Montana’s Student Advocacy Resource Center. As many as 10 UM students may have been victims of predators slipping doses in their drinks between Jan. 18 and Feb. 21. The only positive thing to say about this is the university’s reassessment of its student alert system, which has been adjusted to give text alerts with clear direction about incidents requiring immediate action, while more general advisories will come by email to be less ambiguous.

Autonomous huckleberries to the Hellgate Elementary Mechanical Maniacs and their winning robot entry at the Montana State Robotics Championships in Bozeman. In a great reframing of the young/old technology perspective, we love Maniacs Team Captain Adalyn Maxwell’s observation that fourth-graders “have such crazy bursts of energy and it’s a little difficult to rope them in, but you know they have some of the most creative ideas because anything that comes to their mind is a crazy, new, fun thing to add to the team,” while “it’s also been helpful to have the other eighth-graders and seventh-graders and sixth-graders to work with because they’re more reliable — they’re people I can really count on to get jobs done.”

