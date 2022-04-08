Missoulian Editorial: Here's to beer, and good neighbor cheer

A flagon of huckleberries to the brewmasters who teamed up on the recipe for Last Best Pale Ale, made entirely of Montana barley, hops, and malt. We no longer measure driving distances across Big Sky Country in six-packs, but we can be proud of the dedication and entrepreneurship that’s resulted in Montana ranking second in the nation for craft breweries per capita. That might have something to do with the extensive experience growing malt, which Montana farmers deliver the nation’s second-largest crop. Check out the special IPA at Highlander, KettleHouse Brewing and Draught Works in Missoula, and contribute to the Montana State University Barley Malt and Brewing Quality Lab scholarship fund in the process.

Parsimonious chokecherries to the state Office of Public Defenders for underpaying the private attorneys willing to take on the most thankless cases. The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to a fair trial, and that can only happen with competent representation for both the prosecution and the defense. And as any small-town lawyer knows, there can come a day when everyone in the courtroom hates your client, including you — but the American legal system depends on that client receiving an honest and vigorous defense. When the case involves people with few resources at odds with the state over the status of their family, such as parents getting separated from their children, depriving the court of competent personnel because of poor pay will rebound on society later. When some public defenders get paid 25% less than others for the same work as others, we do not have equal justice for all.

Sympathetic huckleberries to the community of Victor and friends who rallied to the support of Michael and Gwyn McLeod after their house burned down on March 31. A donation site, gofund.me/c2375bb6, has raised thousands of dollars to help the family find new housing and replace basics lost in the blaze. There’s no way to recover the pets or family belongings destroyed by the flames, but the warmth of neighbors can kindle a new start.

DIY huckleberry desserts to the Zootown Arts Community Center. Last weekend’s 10th annual Mini Show benefit art auction was the first time the nonprofit has held its in-person fundraiser since spring of 2019. In the interim, the ZACC’s programs forged ahead in truly creative fashion, from virtual concerts back to normal ones, camps and classes, gallery exhibitions for local emerging and underrepresented artists, indie theater productions, recording sessions for bands and kids, and much more. The “vintage carnival”-themed event drew 350 people, who bought up 12 inventive dessert specialties from local chefs, 85 pieces of art, 22 packages from local businesses and in the end, raised over $82,000 for its programs. More than $10,000 went to artists through their commissions on the sale.

Muddy chokecherries to the end of winter and cessation of snow fun, replaced by rain, potholes, surprise blizzards and other indignities of Montana spring. Yes, the longer days and warmer temperatures comfort and the blooming flowers inspire. But face it: Spring is the time dedicated to all the chores and drudgery that make the other three seasons worth celebrating. So share the last of the frozen hucks from the back of the freezer with the pond-skimming skiers who are sending winter out with style this week, and appreciate the chokecherry blossoms that will soon decorate riverbanks and creeksides. Hurry Summer!

