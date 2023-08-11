It’s been a rough summer for journalism traditions in Montana, but an instructive one about the value of local reporting.

A lot of readers have noticed an Atlantic magazine story titled “The Anti-California: How Montana Performed a Housing Miracle.” Author Annie Lowrey writes “Montana’s just one state, but it did something — and maybe enough — to fix its housing crisis.”

The pile-on of chokecherries has grown as fast as the tent camps of homeless people, the lines of parked cars housing workers who can’t afford rent and the stacks of letters to the editor chastising the 2023 Legislature for utterly failing to address a whopping 45% rise in property tax values on homeowners just as almost every other state tax revenue source reported significant drops. That includes metal mines and retail telecommunications and most of the 60 other streams of state funding that keep Montana functioning. As Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director Patrick Barkey put it last week, “We went from almost 30% growth in general fund revenue in fiscal ’22 to almost no growth in revenue in fiscal ’23.”

So watching a national reporter claim a victory lap for a Housing Task Force policy initiative that has yet to put a single struggling Montanan under a roof seems a bit naïve. If your unaddressed mental health crisis keeps you from holding a job, all the cheap apartments in the world won’t keep you off the street. If the agriculture industry keeps consolidating and squeezing out family farms and ranches, no one will be buying the vacant homes in Jordan or Circle. The Atlantic story noted that “There still isn’t enough incentive for developers to create low-income housing units” without reconciling that to the observation that “many residents occupy decaying and at times dangerous units (this is a particular problem on Montana’s American Indian reservations).” None of these factors have simple supply/demand market solutions. Positing that a simple “let developers do what they want” policy will fix Montana’s housing crisis shows the thinkers can’t see over their own castle walls.

On the other hand, close local reporting has some real achievements to show. A recent story about the tangled market for meat producers by Missoulian intern reporter Alex Mitchell resulted in a rancher with finished cattle connecting with a processing facility that had desperately needed capacity. That huckleberry result keeps local jobs active and local food on the grocery shelves.

And Indigenous Affairs reporter Nora Mabie’s coverage of a multi-million-dollar scandal of phony addiction treatment centers in Arizona had human benefits back in Montana. The Arizona facilities, which had been recruiting on several Montana American Indian reservations, had been billing the state and federal governments thousands of dollars a day for treatment that wasn’t happening, often resulting in clients getting left on the Arizona streets or in some cases dying. Bringing this to light has the huckleberry result of prompting several Montana tribal governments to provide help to families so they can bring their loved ones back home. The reporting has helped Mabie develop larger projects with the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, where she is participating in a national fellowship.