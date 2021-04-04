Missoulian editorial: How to help patch Montana's torn child safety net

Child welfare advocates fear that many of the stressors that can trigger violence against children have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. Many people lost their jobs or took substantial hits to their incomes, leaving family finances unstable. The availability of child care was drastically reduced. And long periods of isolation cut families off from much-needed social outlets.

Categorized as essential workers, social workers did not let the coronavirus stop them from investigating credible reports of abuse or neglect. But those whose mission is to help prevent abuse or neglect from occurring in the first place had to make some significant changes.

Therapy might take place via video conference. Similarly, parenting classes might be offered online too. Families who didn’t have ready access to a computer or internet connection were prioritized for in-person, socially distanced services.

Later this month, child welfare workers and other stakeholders will share which methods proved most effective during the ever-shifting pandemic landscape. The next Montana Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect Conference, a statewide “virtual” gathering hosted by DPHHS, will take place April 27-29.