Spread some huckleberry jam on the peanut butter sandwich of life that was Jimmy Carter.

Not fancy, but nourishing. Often derided as ineffectual, Carter’s single term as president of the United States was also prophetic. His reaction to the Arab Oil Embargo was to place solar panels on the White House roof.

“Today,” Carter said at the June 20, 1979 dedication ceremony, “in directly harnessing the power of the sun, we’re taking the energy that God gave us, the most renewable energy that we will ever see, and using it to replace our dwindling supplies of fossil fuels.”

The panels stayed up for seven years, until 1986 when President Ronald Reagan approved some “roof repairs” that required their removal, and they were never re-installed. Reagan also allowed tax credits for homeowners installing solar power to expire about the same time.

The peanut farmer visited Missoula that same year, brought in on private jet by Missoula businessman Dennis Washington. He came for the dedication of the Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana. Carter was also responsible for appointing Mansfield ambassador to Japan, after the Missoula resident completed a record-setting stint as Senate Majority Leader.

In another far-seeing instance, Carter told the UM audience he asked Mansfield to remain in service at a crucial point of the globe: “(In Mansfield’s) quiet, inimitable way, he brought a great deal of order out of chaos (in the Pacific Rim).” Carter also remarked on Mansfield’s dedication to moral values, dignity and diplomatic competence.

Paul Lauren was the founding director of the Mansfield Center. He recently recalled Carter’s visit.

“He was an example of high ethical values in public affairs,” Lauren said. “We had asked Carter to lecture on moral values in American foreign policy. He was an unapologetic advocate for respecting the rights of all men, women and children, for nondiscrimination against race, gender or religion. And although he was strongly religious himself, he had deep respect for the faith traditions of other people.”

And although Carter was ostensibly in town for a suit-and-tie reception at the Mansfield conference and a lecture before about 4,000 people in the Adams Center fieldhouse, he also carved out time for students. Lauren said the initial plan was a seminar with 30 or 40 participants. That quickly expanded to a packed room in what’s now the Dennison Theater.

“People wanted to sit in the aisles,” Lauren recalled. “It was a whole hour of students asking him questions and him responding about faith, career advice, politics — just a wide, free-flowing session. Then he spent time meeting hundreds of students. As we walked across campus, students would stop and shake his hand, accompanied by Secret Service. He was extraordinarily generous with his time.”

Last week, Carter announced he was close enough to death that he’d decided to enter hospice care. That’s prompted a lot of historical reviews of his career, accomplishments and failures. His presidency is often derided as a placeholder between the cesspool of Richard Nixon’s self-destruction and the “Morning in America” of Reagan’s two terms. The recollections illuminate a life lived much larger than just four years in the White House. From his willingness to physically lead the shutdown of a failing nuclear reactor during his Navy service, to his receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 (after helping Anwar el-Sadat and Menachem Begin win theirs in 1978 for the Egypt-Israeli Peace accord he brokered), to his work hammering nails with Habitat for Humanity, Carter inspired.

Perhaps true to form, he downplayed his own ambition to do good.

But at a May 4, 1974 Georgia Law Day appearance, Carter gave an impromptu speech many credit with launching his presidential campaign, even though he hadn’t announced his candidacy yet. It’s since been transcribed and considered authentic.

In it, Carter describes what made him different from most politicians — a grounding in life where change was constant and courage to change was demanded.

“As a scientist, I was working constantly, along with almost everyone who professes that dedication of life, to probe, probe every day of my life for constant change for the better. It’s completely anachronistic in the makeup of a nuclear physicist or an engineer or scientist to be satisfied with what we’ve got, or to rest on the laurels of past accomplishments. It’s the nature of the profession.

As a farmer, the same motivation persists. Every farmer that I know of, who is worth his salt or who’s just average, is ahead of the experiment stations and the research agronomist in finding better ways, changing ways so to plant, cultivate, utilize herbicides, gather, cure, sell farm products. The competition for innovation is tremendous, equivalent to the realm of nuclear physics even.

In my opinion, it’s different in the case of lawyers. And maybe this is a circumstance that is so inherently true that it can’t be changed."

Jimmy Carter said he was not afraid to change. We should be so brave.