Missoulian editorial: Huckleberries for elk, chokecherries for birds

Here’s a freeze-dried huckleberry to infill development, wapiti-style. Missoula’s resident urban elk herd has moved onto the slopes of Mount Jumbo, evading resident big-game hunters and occupying the windswept winter range that the mountain offers. This kind of wildlife-urban interface is the best sort of WUI, far preferable to the smoky, fiery kind. While urban black bears menace our trash cans and urban whitetail deer nosh our tulips, we can thank them for the reminder that other creatures have a say in how we behave.

Speaking of behavior, we might ruminate on the taste of chokecherries as we mouth opinions about where new human infill development goes. A recent debate over new homes on the hillside between Farviews and the South Hills illuminated the different ways Missoulians react to change in different back yards. The Garden City has seen some nasty NIMBY fights in the recent past over policies or projects that might change “neighborhood character” or affect property values. It’s natural to defend one’s investments. But if that defense involves raising government barriers to others at the same time we’re trying to make government more “businesslike” by lowering or removing such barriers, the argument quickly becomes hypocritical.

This week’s snow storm seems to have caught most of the city with its leaves down. So here’s a tray of warm huckleberry muffins to the snowplow crews who’ve scrambled to clear everything, everywhere, all at once over the past several days. Yes, they were late getting to your street; and yes, that ice-melter turned the big intersections to gray mush; and yes, half the trees still have leaves on them and most of the yards are only half-raked and all the piles along the curbs have now frozen into berms suitable for deflecting Russian tanks. Watching the plow drivers maneuver around, and occasionally through the obstacle course on slick hillsides is a spectacle of heavy-duty talent.

The impending implosion of the Twitterverse seemed a long way from local Missoula, or even Montana impact. That was until Wednesday, when some prankster took advantage of Elon Musk’s new account identity verification system. A grey check mark, indicating a verified account, was briefly debuted as an alternative to the longstanding blue check mark becoming available for a $8 monthly fee. The prankster got much more than $8 worth of fun at Gov. Greg Gianforte’s expense. They unleashed a parody account for @GovGlantforte (you’ve got to squint to catch the “l” where the “i” should be) complete with a grey check mark, indicating Twitter believed it was a real account. In its barely hour-long satire sprint, it managed to engage international internet influencer (and Missoulian) Hank Green and put Sen. Jon Tester’s staff on damage control, before getting suspended by the Chief Twit, as Musk now calls himself. Judging by the recent avian activity around fruit trees, birds like chokecherries, and we hope the Chief Twit got a helpful helping in this latest demonstration of his business acumen.