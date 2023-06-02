Pass a handful of humorous huckleberries to Joey Clift, whose “Gone Native” comedy videos for Comedy Central take on the challenge of Native culture with laughs instead of lashings. With 87% of U.S. schools failing to teach much about Indigenous history or culture beyond 1900, more than a century of current events for a significant part of American society have been left in the gauzy haze of “Cowboys and Indians.” That’s like assuming nothing happened Out West since Charlie Russell quit painting chuck wagons and saloons. Clift, a Cowlitz Indian and comedian realized the need for icebreakers that smooth the way for talking about troublesome football team names, made-up mythologies and inaccurate stereotypes. As he put it, “I’ve had grown adults ask if I was born in a tipi or if my reservation had electricity growing up. I’ve had pitch meetings with producers, where instead of engaging with a show idea, they spend the entire meeting asking things like, ‘Is my hometown named after a Native thing?’” Give him a watch at gonenative.tv/about and remember, the next time you say the words “spirit animal,” you owe a Native person $25.

Squish a chokecherry between the guidebook pages describing the difference between a rattlesnake and a bull snake. The nice spring weather has covered our hillsides with wildflowers, verdant green meadows and the occasional cold-blooded reptile. And that’s triggered the routine emergency calls of lurking pit vipers on Missoula open-space trails. But as City Ecosystem Services Associate Director Morgan Valliant points out, most investigations turn up bull snakes. Those look-alikes have no venom or interest in threatening humans, concentrating more on keeping our local rodent population in check. For that matter, so are rattlesnakes. Which would you rather have: a boogy-snake of your imagination or a real mouse infestation in your garage?

It takes some serious looking around to find most good things, like the huckleberry results reported by a variety of Missoula-type cities that have included more bicycle access as part of their evolution. When a place like Calgary, Alberta, built on oil and automobiles in the frozen north, can trumpet a 40% increase in cycling on its downtown bike paths in a single year, that’s notable. When even the business community of that city acknowledged bikes didn’t bog down car traffic, that’s informative. In Buffalo, New York, people weighed the hassle of slowing down because of more bike traffic, or paying tickets because of more speed traps. They preferred congestion to court appearances. Finding that ideal balance for any given downtown requires careful study. Knowing other places have tried what Missoula is considering with its downtown traffic management helps everyone make better decisions.