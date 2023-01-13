Missoulian editorial: Huckleberries for Indian outreach

ICT News sent some huckleberry news this week: the national publication is partnering with Lee Enterprises newspapers to share a reporter in the newsrooms of the Rapid City Journal and the Tulsa World. Those reporters will bring new attention to nine tribal nations in South Dakota and 39 more in Oklahoma. ICT is the new name for Indian Country Today, a longstanding voice for Native American journalism based in Phoenix, Arizona.

The effort dovetails with the work of Nora Mabie, Lee’s Montana Indigenous Affairs beat reporter based out of the Missoulian newsroom. And it reflects the recent shift of University of Montana journalism professor Jason Begay to spend a sabbatical year as ICT’s national editor and intern coach.

And as we’ve recently seen from Lake County’s Public Law 280 dispute with the state government over who handles law enforcement duties on the Flathead Indian Reservation, to the U.S. Supreme Court’s struggles with tribal child adoption policies, to the federal government’s emphasis on extending broadband communications to chronically underserved rural parts of the nation — the relationship between mainstream America and the sovereign Indian nations and communities co-existing across the continent require attention, education and nuance. In the news business, we’ve found the best way to do that is to show up and pay attention. These new reporting initiatives will help make that happen.

The power of pictures remains impressive, and that adage got reinforced last week with the photo of Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Montana) waving away fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) as she tried to hand him a cellphone where “DT” (Donald Trump) wanted to talk to him. That prompted Washington Post columnist Hugh Hewitt to observe that “the rest of the GOP conference will have to tolerate the six selfish bitter-enders who are known and marked indelibly … That such folks have a role in our politics leaves a sour aftertaste.”

That’s the taste of chokecherries, Mr. Hewitt. And it looks like Montana will essentially return to single-seat representation as it’s unlikely Mr. Rosendale will be getting any calls from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) for leadership opportunities, legislative priorities or other attention. We can only hope that Montanans won’t get similar treatment when they call their representative. He certainly wasn’t accessible during his campaign for the Eastern District last year unless you were his version of a political true believer. One of the bedrock principles of United States government is that the people’s representatives must listen to and negotiate with those who disagree with them, and respect the rights of others even when they might be in a minority, power-wise. Montana’s political influence over the years has depended on that principle — in congressional influence, a Montanan’s individual vote has 66 times as much weight as the ballot of someone from California. Our traditional access to our congressional representatives has been equally more powerful than that of more urban states. But all that goes to waste if no one takes your calls.