Missoulian editorial: Huckleberries for poll workers

It’s harvest time again, when certain local officials labor to collect enough election judges to stock polling and counting centers throughout the nation. Such civic citizens are harder to find than morel mushrooms, and equally valuable. This used to be a job of sitting around in school gyms, helping neighbors remember which legislative district they vote in, and catching up on knitting, crossword puzzles and local gossip. Now it’s an invitation to stand at the barricades of a national culture war, on the lookout for over-caffeinated poll monitors with boundary issues, under video surveillance by their own local government to prove they’re not sneaking in Chinese bamboo-paper ballots or related deviltry, and physically menaced by fellow Americans who’ve failed to learn the lesson of Ben Tre, Vietnam — We can’t destroy the village in order to save it. Each one of these election judges is a living huckleberry.

It’s also time to bring in those ballots. Here’s a chokecherry to the conspiracy theorists who’ve made it illegal to put the words “ballot” and “harvest” in the same conversational sentence, because they’ve mounted so many unsubstantiated lawsuits and ruined so many lives with their power-at-all-costs dismantling of American society. To all those convinced of “stolen elections” and “voter fraud,” running rampant in the United States, please present examples of any other nation that imposes the kinds of voting barriers you’ve proposed and results in a society as prosperous and peaceful as the one you’re trying to destroy.

And finally, here’s a huckleberry pancake breakfast of appreciation and consolation to the letter writers of Missoula. Unlike every other newspaper in Montana, the Missoulian’s mailbox for letters to the editor has been overwhelmed by residents willing to put their arguments in print. You’ve called one another nasty names, touted your candidates’ qualities, impugned other’s motives, and generally been loud, brash and engaged. We’ve published every election-related letter we’ve received by our Oct. 28 deadline that didn’t have blatant factual errors or playground gutter inanity (that deadline was set, by the way, to get as many letters as possible into print without allowing someone to call someone else a pedophile without time to check and rebut). We’ve even hacked our own digital system to find space on our website so others can find your missives. And — wait there’s more — more letters about stuff unrelated to Tuesday’s election. That’s proof that the challenge of keeping a society like this functioning doesn’t depend only on what happens at the ballot box. It depends on us showing up, each day, to confront and solve the new problems we’ve created. So when you send those ballots, remember they’re an IOU sent to the future, not a bill for the past.