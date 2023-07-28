The impassioned attention Missoulians shower on the historic elements of this community is one of our huckleberry qualities. So many parts of the United States have surrendered their individual character to convenience, leaving a strip-mall sameness to the scene.

But our tendency to get into protracted fights when someone exercises an opportunity to tinker with an old part of town can leave a chokecherry taste in everyone’s mouth. We saw this in the years-long feud over the derelict Mercantile building at the core of downtown Missoula. Yes, it was a “cherished” fossil of a bygone retail business model — a department store offering everything from toys to tools with lots of clothing and furniture in between. But it was also bankrupt, empty and abandoned. A developer’s purchased right to build a hotel complex on the block met with outrage from well-meaning but unfunded advocates of other ideas they didn’t have the money to pay for.

A similar fight looms on the horizon above Fort Missoula’s historic hospital building. A developer there has started an appeal of the rejection the Missoula Historic Preservation Board stamped on his proposal to turn it into upscale housing. A majority of the board agreed with objections that the plan would inflict too much change on the historic character of the Fort Missoula compound. However, that doesn’t resolve the problem of historic character damage when the old hospital building collapses under its own dereliction.

Object all you want to the style or selection of hotel rooms and restaurants now filling the space between Front and Main streets along Higgins Avenue downtown. But acknowledge that they are better than a crumbling pile of bricks and boarded, broken windows — however historic. Montana has plenty of ghost towns lurking in its mountains, full of history and ghosts. Cities are for the living, and the evolving. Somehow, there must be a better way to grow with change.

It’s with a chokecherry tear of condolence we observe the startling number of dead people in local waters last week. The deceased have been recovered from Johnsrud Park along the Blackfoot River, Alberton Gorge along the Clark Fork River, in Rock Creek and Lake Koocanusa. Preliminary reports describe all these victims as people recreating, and encountering some kind of tragic mishap. There’ve also been numerous reports of near-miss rescues in many of the same places, as the hot summer weather drives fun-seekers to the only cool place around. One concerned citizen lamented Montana’s lack of lifeguards at its riverside beaches and lakes. It’s true — we don’t have many rescuers on standby to save us from ourselves in the Big Sky. We take care of one another.